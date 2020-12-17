Tacky Lights List 2020

Here are a few of our favorites if you’re looking for highlights, grouped by neighborhood:

In the city of Richmond, drive down Monument Avenue to see the mansions dressed up for the holidays. Be sure to swing by 1510 Grove Ave., 3209 Hanover Ave., 3307 Kensington Ave. and complete your tour at the Oregon Hill Christmas house at 408 S. Laurel St.. It is like a jolt of Christmas happiness to your soul with its over-the-top, kitschy decorations literally dripping from every surface.