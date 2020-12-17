Tacky Lights List 2020

It’s high season for tacky lights!
Here are a few of our favorites if you’re looking for highlights, grouped by neighborhood:
In the city of Richmond, drive down Monument Avenue to see the mansions dressed up for the holidays. Be sure to swing by 1510 Grove Ave., 3209 Hanover Ave., 3307 Kensington Ave. and complete your tour at the Oregon Hill Christmas house at 408 S. Laurel St.. It is like a jolt of Christmas happiness to your soul with its over-the-top, kitschy decorations literally dripping from every surface.
In the West End, 8720 River Road's drive-thru decorations are always a favorite, plus the Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court and its neighbor at 2302 Wistar Court.
In Glen Allen, 9716 Wendhurst Drive is a must-see every year with over 170,000 lights and homemade decorations.
In Chesterfield, the Walton Park neighborhood is the place to see some fantastic Tacky Lights. 12618 Dawnridge Court is always a showstopper, plus 1315 Walton Creek Drive and 4361 Collingswood Drive, just to name a few.
In Mechanicsville, Hadley’s Winterland at 7396 Kelshire Trace is always worth a visit with 160,000 lights, a Naughty or Nice button and an interactive Christmas hero guitar you can play.
Or you could even combine your love for tacky lights with a carwash.
Tommy’s Express Richmond is hosting a Tacky Lights Car Wash starting this Friday. There will be over 50,000 lights, animations, music and holiday decor to get you into the Christmas spirit, while cleaning your car. $20 per car; 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 27; closed on Christmas.
West End
9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive (fully lit by Dec. 10)
Glen Allen
1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)
Chesterfield
Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs
Caroline/Doswell
Got a super bright house to suggest for the list? Visit richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights and click the link that begins “Nominate a Home” to find the submission form. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.
For more coverage, go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.
