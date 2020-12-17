 Skip to main content
Tacky Lights List 2020
It’s high season for tacky lights!

Here are a few of our favorites if you’re looking for highlights, grouped by neighborhood:

In the city of Richmond, drive down Monument Avenue to see the mansions dressed up for the holidays. Be sure to swing by 1510 Grove Ave., 3209 Hanover Ave.3307 Kensington Ave. and complete your tour at the Oregon Hill Christmas house at 408 S. Laurel St.. It is like a jolt of Christmas happiness to your soul with its over-the-top, kitschy decorations literally dripping from every surface.

In the West End, 8720 River Road's drive-thru decorations are always a favorite, plus the Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court and its neighbor at 2302 Wistar Court.

In Glen Allen, 9716 Wendhurst Drive is a must-see every year with over 170,000 lights and homemade decorations.

In Chesterfield, the Walton Park neighborhood is the place to see some fantastic Tacky Lights. 12618 Dawnridge Court is always a showstopper, plus 1315 Walton Creek Drive and 4361 Collingswood Drive, just to name a few.

In Mechanicsville, Hadley’s Winterland at 7396 Kelshire Trace is always worth a visit with 160,000 lights, a Naughty or Nice button and an interactive Christmas hero guitar you can play.

Or you could even combine your love for tacky lights with a carwash.

Tommy’s Express Richmond is hosting a Tacky Lights Car Wash starting this Friday. There will be over 50,000 lights, animations, music and holiday decor to get you into the Christmas spirit, while cleaning your car. $20 per car; 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 27; closed on Christmas.

West End

11709 Aprilbud Drive

1909 Cornell Ave.

1902 Haviland Drive

9213 Holbrook Drive

9412 Midvale Road

9625 Peppertree Drive (drive-by only this year)

2503 Pine Grove Drive

8720 River Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive (fully lit by Dec. 10)

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

9600 Dove Hollow Lane

1411 Pennsylvania Ave. (no Live Grinch this year)

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Chesterfield

1063 Adkins Road

4424 & 4432 Belmar Dr.

10154 Carol Anne Road

5613 Charter Oak Drive

14337 Clemons Drive

4361 Collingswood Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

12618 Dawnridge Court

15007 Hazelbury Circle

8400 Highland Glen Drive

2308 Krossridge Court

8613 Leafycreek Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

14609 Standing Oak Court

12630 Spring Run Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

13914 Walnut Creek Road

1315 Walton Creek Drive

4503 Wind Place

City of Richmond

2814 W. Grace Street

1510 Grove Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3330 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

408 S. Laurel St.

3325 Warner Road

Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

6962 Cory Lee Court

7396 Kelshire Trace

8124 Kiwi Lane

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

7014 Poteet Lane

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

8265 Soft Wind Court

4233 Spring Run Road

4371 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road (drive-by only this year)

7289 Walnut Grove Road

10288 Wanchese Way

Chester

2809 Executive Drive

3631 Kiefer Road

4616 Laurel Spring Court

Ashland

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

Got a super bright house to suggest for the list? Visit richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights and click the link that begins “Nominate a Home” to find the submission form. Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.

For more coverage, go to richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.

Colleen Curran

