16-year-old aerialist Aidan Bryant from Prince George advances to finals on 'America's Got Talent'

Aidan Bryant, a 16-year-old aerialist from Prince George, has progressed to the finals on “America’s Got Talent.”

He's one of 10 finalists who will compete to win the one million dollar grand prize and a residency at The Luxor in Las Vegas.

Two years ago, Bryant was inspired by a YouTube video of pop music star Pink performing her aerial routine at a concert.

"I went into my grandma's closet, found a sheet, put two straps on it, got a ladder and hung up it in a tree in the garden," Bryant said.

He started doing flips, turns, inversions and learning the basics of aerial performance. An aerialist is a person who performs acrobatics high above the ground with different apparatuses like silks or trapezes.

As he got better, the family invested in an aerial rig, a freestanding structure used to suspend an aerialist, and Bryant continued to improve. To get up on it, his mother helped him with the use of a golf cart. Now he's a rising junior at Prince George High School.

"I've watched 'America's Got Talent' all my life. It was my dream to be on it and perform in front of the judges," Bryant said earlier this summer.

His final performance will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC.