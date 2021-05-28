16-year-old from Prince George to compete on 'America's Got Talent'

“He had a pretty good sense of what he could and couldn’t do,” his mother, Pam Bennett, said. “If he practiced anything too dangerous, he’d start out low to the ground. He was really good at breaking out bigger moves into smaller moves and working up.”

As he got better, the family invested in an aerial rig, a freestanding structure used to suspend an aerialist, and Bryant continued to improve. To get up on it, his mother helps him with the use of a golf cart.

“I hook a rope up to the golf cart. She goes back and I go up,” Bryant said. Before that, they used a riding lawnmower to raise Bryant 18-to-20 feet in the air to perform his stunts.

Bryant sent a tape of himself performing to “America’s Got Talent” and auditioned for the show via Zoom. In April, he was flown to California with his mom to audition in front of the judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandell and Heidi Klum.

“When I looked at the four judges, it was very scary,” the 16-year-old said. “But I was confident that I could win the judges over and show them something different.”

His mom describes her son as “an entrepreneur," rather than an athlete.