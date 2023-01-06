 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old aerialist from Prince George to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

These "American's Got Talent" auditions went for the golden buzzer. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most impressive movement auditions that were instantly sent ahead to the next round of competition.

Aidan Bryant, an 18-year-old self-taught aerialist from Prince George County, will compete on the new “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” show on NBC. Bryant will appear on the next episode airing Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

On “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” over 60 acts from “America’s Got Talent” programs will be competing for the ultimate All-Star title. Winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from the series will be competing. The show debuted on Jan. 2.

Bryant made it all the way to the finals during season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2021 and won second place.

“He is back this season to gain redemption against the competitor who beat him, and possibly earn the title of AGT’s Ultimate All-Star,” according to a release from the show.Each week on the show 10 acts — including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more — will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals. The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional act per episode to move onto the finals.

Judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews as the host.

Bryant taught himself how to become an aerialist with YouTube, bed sheets and a tree in the family garden. He now performs acrobatics high above the ground with silks and trapezes.

Expect some fiery performances, especially from Bryant, who posted a clip of himself spinning through flames on a trailer for the show.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

