26-year-old Richmond entrepreneur featured on 'Shark Tank' Friday

Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of “Shark Tank” on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who is originally from Iowa, used her skills as a costume designer to start an apparel company called No Limbits.

After losing a leg in a car crash in 2018, Cole was frustrated that her prosthetic leg didn’t fit with her existing wardrobe.

Soon, she began altering her clothing to fit properly and thought other amputees would want the same.

With help from Richmond startup cohort Lighthouse Labs, Cole was able to see her dream become a reality and started her company No Limbits in 2021.

“The last six months have been huge for No Limbits, and competing on Shark Tank was truly one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Cole said in a release.

Shark Tank producers contacted Cole after her Kickstarter campaign raised $12,000 online. She joined Lighthouse Labs, a local program that provides mentoring, advice and financial support to promising startup businesses, just in time for her TV debut.

“Getting ready and appearing on Shark Tank was a whirlwind experience that started with a phone call after someone from the show saw my Kickstarter video,” Cole said. “As far as the end — I can’t share much right now, but I encourage everyone to watch the show on Friday!”

Along with help from Lighthouse Labs, No Limbits was part of the Target Incubator Cohort in 2020, and the company will be launching a new line of clothing for people experiencing physical challenges, including clothing for people in wheelchairs.

Cole is set to appear on “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. on ABC.