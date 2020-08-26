Ashland mother of four appears on 'Naked & Afraid' again, this time spending 40 days in Africa

A survivor of an abusive childhood, Zeta grew up in rural Missouri, dropped out of high school and learned to survive on her own, eventually earning a doctorate at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Now a vice president of operations at Virginia Catalyst, a grant funding program for Virginia research universities, Zeta originally appeared on “Naked and Afraid” two years ago in Brazil, attempting to survive 21 days in the wild.

In South Africa, the days were almost doubled to 40 and the challenges were many, including simply walking across the scorched earth – where her bare feet were blistered and burned -- to find water.

“It was incredibly hot. The air temperature would get over 120 degrees every day,” Zeta said. “It was so hot, you couldn’t even sweat. The environment would suck the moisture right out of you.”

Zeta said she heard the wind off in the distance and waited for it. But when the wind finally hit, it was unlike anything she’d ever experienced.

“It felt like someone turned the oven on to 500 degrees, opened the door, put a fan in front of it and blew it on you. Here you are, starving and on fire,” she said.

Unlike the other cast members, Zeta starves herself to prepare for the show.