Chesterfield's 15-year-old Carrie Brockwell won a golden ticket on 'American Idol'

Carrie Brockwell, a 15-year-old from Chesterfield, won a golden ticket on "American Idol."

She auditioned in Austin, Texas in October in front of celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"I walked in, I wasn't too nervous. I was pretty amazed to see the judges in the room," Brockwell said. "I sang my song, everything was really positive and I walked out with a golden ticket."

Brockwell is a singer-songwriter and a musical theater student at Appomattox Regional Governor's School in Petersburg.

In November, she released her first four-song EP called “Impressions” which was recorded at Full Circle Recording in Chester. It’s available on streaming services like Apple and Spotify.

“My sound is very country, bluesy, and jazzy,” Brockwell said. “It’s very much a mix of Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish and Carole King.”

Brockwell started playing piano when she was 7 years old and picked up the guitar a few years later. She’s been performing at Richmond restaurants for the past year and half.

“Being in musical theater sparked my love for being on stage, under the lights,” Brockwell said. “Music is my way of expressing my emotions. It’s an outlet for how I’m feeling. For me, it’s all about storytelling.”

The Appomattox sophomore said that she’s watched “American Idol” for years and this was the first time she was eligible to audition, as applicants must be between 15 to 28 years old.

“I figured, let’s put some bait in the water and see what happens,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy.”

At the Austin audition, she made several new friends who share her passion for music.

“The atmosphere was amazing. Everybody became this huge family who wanted to play music together. We were all cheering each other on. That’s what I really liked about the experience. We still FaceTime each other and write [music] together over the weekends. I feel like I’ve already created lifelong friendships,” she said.

When she isn’t working on her music, she likes to surf and kite-board at her parent’s place in Nags Head, N.C.

But Brockwell said her main goal is to become a professional musician and hopes that “American Idol” will get her to the next step.

“My three main goals are to sell out venues, have people sing my lyrics back to me and stand on the circle at the Grand Ole Opry,” Brockwell said.

Brockwell's audition has yet to air on "American Idol." A spokesperson for "American Idol" can’t confirm when or if Brockwell’s audition will air. All Brockwell can say for now is that she won a golden ticket and that Hollywood auditions are expected to begin airing on “Idol” this week.

Brockwell isn’t the only Virginian to impress the judges on “American Idol” this season. Chesapeake native and Virginia Tech football player Daniel Marshall Griffith is also headed to Hollywood, as well as Crozet’s Kenedi Anderson.

If you want to catch Brockwell and her band – including her dad and uncle on guitars -- locally, they'll be performing at In Your Ear Studios’ Shockoe Sessions on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. That session can be streamed online.

“American Idol” airs on ABC on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m.