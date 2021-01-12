'Dopesick' - a Hulu limited series with Michael Keaton - is filming in Richmond area through May

Macy was a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than two decades before leaving in 2014 to write books.

At the beginning of last year, she traveled to Los Angeles to work on the show and co-wrote two of the episodes. Macy said that the series is very much Strong’s project and that the “Empire” writer has his own vision for it, although the themes will be the same as the book.

“It’s about corruption. How this terrible injustice was promulgated on the most marginalized Americans and how this company [Purdue Pharma] got away with doing that,” Macy said.

The Michael Keaton character is a fictional character, not from the book, based on doctors and people that Macy and Strong met while researching the book and series.

Macy said, “It’s very powerful in a television format. You can see the decisions being made by the regulators and the corporations and how those decisions play out on the ground. My hope is that when people [see the show and] understand in a dramatic way how all this went down, they’ll have more empathy for those people who are suffering from opioid use disorder.”

Currently, Macy is currently working on a book about possible solutions to the opioid crisis.