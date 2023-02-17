Actors can sometimes be touchy about their past, particularly if it involves, say, participation in a pageant competition when they want to be taken seriously for their acting chops.

Going into an interview with former Miss Virginia United States Catherine Haena Kim, star of ABC’s new drama “The Company You Keep” (10 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 19), it made sense to hold those Miss Virginia questions for the end of the chat.

But it wasn’t three minutes into a conversation when Kim, a New York native and 2006 University of Virginia graduate, brought up her pageant ties to Virginia.

“I got to know Virginia a little bit better because I spent a couple of summers doing summer stock [theater] at Heritage in Charlottesville and through a very interesting string of events became Miss Virginia in a smaller circuit, the Miss United States Pageant,” Kim said.

She didn’t set out to be in a pageant. In her senior year at UVa, Kim sent headshots out for consideration for a role in an independent film. The film’s director passed those headshots on to the executive director of the Miss Virginia United States Pageant.

“I got shipped off to Las Vegas for the national pageant after I graduated, where I found out about this really cool VJ job” for MTV K, a short-lived MTV channel dedicated to Korean pop music that allowed her to speak “Konglish,” a Korean-English hybrid language, she said. “That brought me to New York, and then after a couple years, I moved to LA.”

Early roles included a public service announcement that co-starred Matt Damon, George Clooney and Don Cheadle, though she filmed with Damon only. Her breakthrough role came as one of Matthew McConaughey’s three present-day girlfriends in the 2009 rom-com “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”

“Then I went job-to-job and paid my dues,” Kim said, including recurring roles on ABC’s “Mistresses” (2014), HBO’s “Ballers” (2019), CBS’s “FBI” (2020) and Freeform’s “Good Trouble” (2021-22).

Starring opposite Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) in “The Company You Keep” marks Kim’s first series regular role. She plays Emma, an undercover CIA officer who meets con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) while both are nursing broken hearts at a bar. They flirt and tease, fall into bed together and then find themselves on a collision course due to their work.

“I still can’t believe I get to play her,” Kim said in early February on a break from filming the show’s eighth episode. “I’ve been calling this my dream.”

Kim says Emma cares too much about her work.

“But she kind of has to because you’re talking national security, and millions of people’s lives are at stake,” Kim said. “Then she comes home and you get to see her being the younger sister, and she has a mom that is a lot. … It’s this interesting thing to see behind the curtain because we think of CIA officers as being these bad-ass people, but at the end of the day, they are also people stuck in traffic and they’re stressed out because the babysitter didn’t show up.”

Kim says she’s able to bring both her psychology and acting studies from UVa to the roles she plays.

“I was actually a business major and studying French, but I kept sneaking into the drama department. And by the time I had to declare a major, I had more credits in drama than my two majors combined, so I ended up with a psychology major and a minor in drama, just so I could take every performance elective possible,” she said. “I think [psychology and acting] go hand in hand. I think people are fascinating. I think everyone has a story to tell, and what makes people interact and tick is just really interesting.”

“The Company You Keep” is based on a Korean drama series, a genre Kim, who is a first-generation American-born Korean American, started watching more in the pandemic before this role came around.

“What I love, and I’m not sure we’ve seen this on network TV as far as I know, she’s actually half-Korean, half-Chinese American,” Kim said. “Her mom is third-generation Chinese American. Her dad is first-generation Korean American. So you get to see people who are at different stages immigrating and creating a life here and what that means for the family that they actually get to build together.”

And, she points out, China and Korea are as different as France and Italy. Kim is also clear on what her character is (one person) and is not (representative of Asian Americans generally).

“There’s a lot of attention and care to how the story is told, and what I’m very appreciative of is that I get to be part of the creation of it, and it feels like a collaborative experience,” she said. “I certainly don’t want this to be a blanket Asian story. It’s not meant to represent all the Asians of all the lands. That’s not even possible, nor would it ever be accurate. I don’t know how you might be able to do that with one character. But I think the more we get to tell different kinds of stories, we get to flesh out a bigger story.”

While she’s staying busy with “The Company You Keep,” Kim still has fond memories of all the new experiences she encountered as Miss Virginia United States, including meeting political leaders.

“At the time I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh! I don’t know anything about anything.’ I’m probably 21 at that point, and so I was like, ‘I can’t sit down with these people and look like a naive college kid.’ So I made the head of the politics department [at UVa] sit down with me and brief me on Virginia politics,” Kim recalled.

Her time as Miss Virginia took her from the halls of power to an ice rink.

“The first hockey game I ever went to in my entire life was actually for the Richmond Renegades,” she said of one of her official functions as Miss Virginia. “And I’m just sweating, because I’m thinking, I haven’t ice skated since, probably, seventh grade. And I’m like, ‘Do I even know how to ice skate? Am I gonna have to ice skate?’”

Of course, her worries turned out to be for naught, but at the time she didn’t know that.

“Obviously, they roll out a carpet for you,” she said, chuckling.

Kim ultimately placed third in the national pageant in Las Vegas and won the Miss Photogenic award.

“My mom had flown in to be there with me, and the second I was done with that pageant, I got a giant plate of french fries and a side of ranch dressing, and I pulled my first slot machine,” Kim said. “That’s the part I remember most: eating those delicious french fries and gambling for the first time.”

Top five weekend events: Auto Show, Richmond Ballet & Great Backyard Bird Count Virginia International Auto Show Richmond Ballet’s ‘Firebird’ and ‘Serenade’ RVA Community Makers at VMFA ‘She Persisted: The Musical’ Great Backyard Bird Count