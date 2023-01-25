History Channel's 'American Pickers' headed to Virginia, looking for local collections

The History Channel's "American Pickers" is headed to Virginia in March and is looking for people with private collections to be featured on the show.

On the long-running reality show, the hosts travel across America in search of rare American antiques they can buy from collectors to add to their personal collections or sell in their antique shops.

The show posted to Facebook that it will be heading to Virginia in March and is looking for "large, private, junky, rusty collections."

"The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you!" the show said in a release.

The show will not feature or visit stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

Interested participants should send their phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to (646) 493-2184‬ or email americanpickers@cineflix.com.