'I had to sing for survival:' Virginia's Mike Parker on making it to Top 14 on 'American Idol'

On Monday night’s episode of “American Idol,” celebrity judge Luke Bryan was stunned when Mike Parker, a 27-year-old country singer from Warrenton, didn’t get America’s vote to make it into the Top 10.

“I was a little shocked, I’m not going to lie,” Parker said from Los Angeles this week. “On Monday, I was put to the test. I had to sing for survival, which I will say was a humbling place to be.”

To win the judges vote, he sang a white-hot blazing performance of “Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims.

“I was able to sing from a place of despair. It set fire to my performance. It wouldn’t have been the same performance if I had made it to the Top 14,” Parker said. “I’m grateful that I was in that position. The judges had nothing but kind things to say. We thought that America had lost its mind. But I appreciate the enthusiasm from them.”

Parker isn't the only Virginia contestant to make it to the Top 14 on "American Idol."

Dan Marshall, a Chesapeake native and former Virginia Tech football player was voted into the Top 14 early on the live show Monday night. Marshall did not respond to interview requests for this story.

For Parker, having Luke Bryan’s support, helped him get through Monday night's nail-biting performance.

“That stage is frightening. I’m such a fan of the show. I’ve been watching it since I was in 3rd or 4th grade,” Parker said.

“To get validation from a guy like Luke Bryan, I’ve been going to his concerts since I was in middle school. Knowing he had my back, it gave me a sense of peace," Parker said.

The judges voted to “save” Parker for the Top 14 and he is now moving on to the next level of "American Idol."

***

Performing on the show over the past few weeks has been a wild ride for the 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton. Growing up in Fauquier, Parker was a football standout at Kettle Run High School and pursued singing on the side.

“I was the nerdiest jock you’d ever come across. Friday night I’d be playing football, then I was doing stuff with music, singing somewhere, going to talent shows. It was the best of both worlds,” Parker said.

In 2018, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music dreams. Prior to auditioning for “American Idol,” Parker tried out for “The Voice.” He made the show on his third try, earning a spot on Jennifer Hudson’s team in season 15, before being eliminated.

When he isn’t working on music, Parker works as a carpenter at his brother’s carpentry business, O & L Creations based in Florida. “From May until January, I was doing that full-time. I would fly out there to help with a job and then come back,” he said. But these days, "American Idol" is a full-time job.

Before “Idol,” Parker was primarily an R&B singer. He released the single “Still Stingy” in August 2021. About six months ago, he started pursuing country music and wrote his first country song after the “American Idol” episode that was filmed in Hawaii.

In Hawaii, country music star Jimmie Allen served as a mentor to the contestants, where the two struck up a heartfelt connection as fellow Black country artists.

“Jimmie played a venue back home in Warrenton. I remember watching him and thinking, ‘Dude, I can do that,’” Parker said.

Working with Allen, Parker said, “was a dream come true. Being in Hawaii, it was like being in a movie. And Jimmie was the cherry on top.”

Allen also gave him some helpful advice as a Black country music singer.

“He said be a pioneer in whatever you do. Country music is not a look. It’s what’s in your heart. I’m going to take that with me for the rest of my life. It was life-changing,” Parker said.

After “American Idol,” Parker plans to move to Nashville to take his career to the next level.

“I have to earn my stripes in country music. Nashville is very different than L.A. That’s my dream, to move to Nashville just like Jimmie did. He had $20 in his pocket and look at him now. If you care enough, you’ll do it. He lit a fire in my life,” Parker said.

But first, Parker will return to the “American Idol” stage on Sunday and fight for a coveted spot in the Top 11.

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.