Interview with Ethan Hawke on filming “The Good Lord Bird” in Virginia, premiering Oct. 4 on Showtime

Then there was the aspect of re-enacting these incredibly painful scenes - where children are locked in cages with a for sale sign; where actors have to re-enact lynchings and beatings. Placing yourself inside those situations exacts a heavy toll on your psyche. Then there was trying to understand how such a loving, religious man could justify violence. The more I think about it, there wasn't a day that went by that didn't create challenges for everyone on set.

QUESTION: How did you get into character?

ANSWER: Before we drove to Virginia, my wife - Ryan Hawke, an executive producer on the show - and I made two stops. The first stop was John Brown's grave, in Lake Placid. The second stop was Harpers Ferry, now in West Virginia. Both of them served to inform us and inspire us in ways that are hard to articulate.

QUESTION: How do you think filming in Virginia spoke to the project? Did it lend authenticity, with Harpers Ferry? Did you have any favorite places that you filmed?

ANSWER: I can say without reservation that the community of Virginia welcomed us with open arms and showed us so much respect. It was enlightening to drive by all the Civil War monuments on the way to set. You could feel the history on every street of Richmond.