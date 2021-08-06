'It is the coolest thing ever': Local college student hopes "Star Trek" internship leads to long, prosperous career

The eight-week program began in early June and has been done virtually. Young, a cinema and television arts major at Elon University, said an average day includes sitting in on production and writers meetings for the several "Star Trek" shows currently in production, including "Star Trek: Lower Decks." She's also had the opportunity to gain industry insight from those involved with the shows and experience the show in a more in-depth way as a fan.

"It is the coolest thing ever, just like, in terms of wanting to work in the industry but also like "Star Trek" specifically," Young said.

Delaney said the program is different from the other internships offered through the organization because it allow participants to experience all the different departments within the production of a show rather than one specific aspect or job.

"It's unique and different, and we love it," Delaney said. "I mean, I'm so happy for Jordan. And I think it's just really such a fantastic opportunity for a young person."