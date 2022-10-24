Lionfish? NOVA episode, produced by Richmond company, explores a new invasive species

As long as you’re already losing sleep contemplating all of the worrisome things in the world, here’s one more you might as well add to the list: lionfish.

According to this week’s episode of NOVA, the PBS prime-time science series, the intriguing fish with the colorful bands and the venomous, spiky fin rays that are native to the Indo-Pacific region have become a potentially ruinous invasive species in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Lionfish, as it turns out, have big appetites and no natural predators on this side of the world, so they have few worries themselves. They also have the ability to reproduce in large numbers.

And who can we thank for introducing lionfish into the Atlantic realm? Humans, most likely, scientists say. Probably off the coast of Florida, where the popular exotic aquarium fish were set free into the wild in recent decades and then set about adapting to their new environment before their new environment could set about adapting to them.

Lovely.

The NOVA episode, “Ocean Invaders,” airs locally on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on VPM (and later on the NOVA website and through the PBS app). The episode has a local angle in that it was produced by Orange Frame Productions, a small Richmond company.

The idea for the documentary originated in 2018 when Orange Frame was doing another film involving shipwrecks in the Gulf of Mexico. During underwater filming at a wreckage, Orange Frame co-founder Jeff Boedeker noticed lionfish for the first time and thought them beautiful. Once he was topside, he mentioned lionfish in conversation and learned they were invasive and weren’t even there 15 or 20 years earlier.

“I always kept that in the back of my head,” said Boedeker.

He read more about invasive species and got to thinking: How does a species become invasive, and what’s the science behind it?

He also learned more about lionfish and became fascinated.

“Lionfish were just pets -- like the pythons you hear about [former pets now thriving in the Florida Everglades after escaping or being released] – in people’s bedrooms in Florida,” Boedeker said. “At some point in the late ‘80s, maybe early ‘90s, somebody released them into the Atlantic. They were probably moving and didn’t want to flush them or couldn’t give them away or whatever, and just let them go.

“It’s amazing. Just a handful of them, and now they are widespread, from Maine all the way to Brazil.”

Now, the lionfish are upending the eco-system by devouring juvenile native fish, and efforts are under way to try to figure out how best to mitigate the adverse impact.

One thing led to another, and the idea of a documentary was born because, as Boedeker says, lionfish are “a shining example of a successful invasive species” (another, perhaps even more dangerous species are the so-called murder hornets, which also are featured in the program). As the underwater world is inaccessible to most people, Boedeker thought “it would great to use the lionfish as an example to break down how this happens, what are the effects and what can be done about it.”

Orange Frame successfully pitched the idea to NOVA, and then scripted and produced the documentary, going into the field last spring and early summer – including Curacao, where they performed deep-water research in a mini-submarine – and then edited over the latter part of the summer.

The company was established in 2015. Boedeker, who had been living in New York and working for National Geographic, had arrived here a couple of years earlier, brought to Richmond by what is now the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to produce its “Virginia Voices” film project. He liked Richmond and ended up staying.

Boedeker co-founded the company with Nicholas Donnelly, whom he first met working together at National Geographic when assigned as a producer and cinematographer team. The company’s leaders have produced content for National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Science Channel, PBS, History Channel, the Smithsonian, large format museum theater films, immersive theaters, and other nontraditional formats.

“Even though we’re based in Virginia, we don’t have any boundaries,” Boedeker said.