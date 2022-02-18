Neonatal doctor from Children’s Hospital of Richmond to compete on 'Jeopardy!' Monday

Henry Rozycki, vice chair for research and a neonatologist at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, will be competing on “Jeopardy!” Monday night.

Rozycki, 66, has been a fan of the game show since he was a child, when Art Fleming was the host and Don Pardo was the announcer.

“Because I’m a trivia nerd, I always thought about going on it, but didn’t start trying until 2017,” Rozycki said.

To try out for “Jeopardy!,” potential contestants start with an online test. Over 120,000 people apply to be on the show every year, Rozycki said. Then, if they pass the test, they go on to a Zoom interview. Roughly 2,000 to 3,000 candidates move beyond the Zoom interview and are entered into a pool of potential candidates for the next 18 months — only 400 make it to the actual show.

The first time Rozycki tried out for “Jeopardy!,” he didn’t make it.

But when he tried again in 2021, he did. In November, he got a text inviting him to California to compete on “Jeopardy!”

Rozycki said he did some “cramming” in the four weeks before he left for California. While he’s strong at opera, history, geography, and of course, caring for preemies, there were other areas he needed to brush up on. Every night after dinner he would study and make flash cards.

“I started watching old shows, reviewing questions from previous Jeopardies and boning up on common categories where I’m not quite as strong,” he said. “Obscure Shakespeare plays, all the vice presidents, things like that.”

When he arrived on the set of “Jeopardy!” in December, he said the experience felt surreal.

Former “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings was the host.

“It’s a little intimidating to meet somebody who is the world’s best at the game you’re about to play,” Rozycki said. But he said Jennings did his best to make the contestants feel comfortable. “What was remarkable to me was that nothing was scripted. Everything he did was ad-libbed.”

While Rozycki is used to the stress of operating in a neonatal unit, stepping on to the “Jeopardy!” stage was a new and novel experience.

“I’m comfortable being stressed. I wasn’t shaking in my boots,” he said. “You watch it and play it at home and say to yourself, ‘Oh, I could do that.’ And then, there I was. When they played the music in final ‘Jeopardy!’ and I’m standing up there on the stage, that was weird. It was definitely a bucket list thing.”

If you tune in on Monday, look for the “CHOR” pin Rozycki is wearing on his blazer as a nod to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. He had to get special permission from the show to wear it — they don’t normally allow guests to advertise anything.

“I’m the chief cheerleader for children’s research at VCU,” Rozycki said.

Originally from Montreal, Rozycki has been living in Richmond since 1988. He now lives in Church Hill with his wife, Mary, and enjoys the urban neighborhood, walking to Grisette and the Union Market.

“We have seven kids between us. We’re a blended family,” Rozycki said. The youngest is 21 and the oldest is 38. They also have four grandchildren.

Rozycki and his wife are planning a watch party in Church Hill to watch Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

“We’ve met a great group of friends up here and we’re looking forward to celebrating with them,” he said.