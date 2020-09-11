New ‘Monday Night Football' theme song will feature Richmond’s own Butcher Brown

Little Richard died earlier this year at 87. But the band worked hard to capture his spirit and the excitement of "Monday Night Football."

“We’re signing and shouting, whistles blowing, bottles clanking, trying to pump people up before the game starts. Whether it’s in the stadium or at home in their living room, we tried our best to get people ready for the big kickoff,” Burrs said.

The band met at Virginia Commonwealth University’s jazz program and has been playing together since 2013. Before COVID-19, they performed regularly around town at The Broadberry, The Hof, The Camel and Cary Street Café, besides traveling nationwide.

Other members of Butcher Brown include Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney, Corey Fonville and Andrew Randazzo.

Fellow Richmond musicians like Matthew E. White expressed their excitement for Butcher Brown on social media after the announcement.

“I think it’s fantastic. It's great for them, it’s great for the city - they deserve it. They are the perfect choice,” White said. “[They have] world-class musicianship and [are] funky as hell. They are past, present and future in one band.”