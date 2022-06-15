Once a film festival volunteer, college student from Powhatan now an RIFF winner

As a high school student, Gracie Marcellus volunteered at the Richmond International Film Festival, scanning tickets, selling merchandise, doing whatever needed doing. An aspiring writer, the opportunity to hang around those in the business and to talk to filmmakers was exhilarating. She soaked up everything she could.

Now a 20-year-old college student, Marcellus attended the Richmond festival again last weekend, but this time she walked the red carpet at the Byrd Theatre -- as a participant and a winner.

Marcellus, who grew up in Powhatan, won the Merit Award for Best Virginia Teleplay in the festival’s 2022 screenwriting competition for her television pilot script, “Kosher Nostra.”

“It was really fun,” said Marcellus who lives in Chicago and is a rising sophomore at Indiana University Northwest, where she is majoring in digital media and storytelling.

“Remarkable” is how Heather Waters, RIFF founder and producer, described it.

“We are elated for Gracie, and this is exactly the kind of success story that inspired RIFF to begin eleven years ago,” said Waters. “To have her script … win a screenwriting award this year is astounding, and it’s also a big win for the fest.”

Marcellus has been leaning in this direction for a long time. As a child, she was involved in theater with organizations such as the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC). By middle school, she was hunting online for scripts for television shows, such as “Friends,” as she tried to teach herself how to write for the small or big screen.

“I was always really interested in characters and back stories, and I really wanted to write my own stories,” she said. “I was always intrigued by the film and television world.”

At the time, though, she didn’t have a clear picture of what she wanted to do or how she might get there. By high school, she did.

After being home-schooled through most of elementary and middle school, she attended the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology to study theater in particular. The following year, she was home-schooled again, in part so she could work as a production intern (and also appear on screen as an extra) on a film set in West Virginia. The film was a Christmas comedy, “Feast of the Seven Fishes.”

She finished her last two years of high school at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, a boarding school in Michigan that she said “kind of propelled me” toward the film and television world.

Her senior year was interrupted by COVID-19, and she and the rest of the students were sent home – a couple of weeks after she had finished filming the short film for her senior thesis. She spent the early part of the pandemic editing the film, “Elevated,” on her laptop, then submitting it for graduation and to several film festivals where it gained recognition.

In those early months of the pandemic, she also received an honorable mention for her screenplay, “Bubble Gum,” at the 2020 High School 48 Short Script Project competition, which challenges participants to write a script in 48 hours.

It was also during the pandemic that she began work on the script that won last weekend. She described “Kosher Nostra” as a combination coming-of-age and crime drama of a teen girl growing up in a rural place Marcellus named Middle of Nowhere.

“She gets a job at the family’s local deli, and it happens to be a front for the Jewish mafia,” Marcellus said. “She does that in order to save up and go to college and get out of the town that she’s in.”

RIFF was the 12th competition for “Kosher Nostra,” which was a finalist at the Nashville Film Festival Screenwriting Competition and a semifinalist and quarter-finalist at others.

The process of moving “Kosher Nostra” from the page to the screen is moving along. Production of the pilot is in the works. Producer Coco Lloyd said casting is complete, and the plan is to shoot the pilot this summer and then shop it around as a potential television series.

“I can’t wait to bring Gracie’s vision to life,” Lloyd said in a text message.

RIFF’s Waters foresees “a long, successful career ahead of her.

“I have a hunch that if she continues on her path,” Waters said, “Gracie will be another creative force that helps put Virginia on the map.”