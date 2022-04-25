One Virginia contestant makes it to Top 11 on 'American Idol,' one eliminated

Mike Parker puts his own twist on "Hurricane" by Luke Combs!
And then there was only one Virginia contestant on "American Idol."
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old country singer from Warrenton, made it to the Top 11 on "American Idol" on Sunday night.
Dan Marshall, a Chesapeake native and former Virginia Tech football player, was eliminated on Sunday night's show.
Parker sang a countrified version of "Hurricane" by Luke Combs. Judge Lionel Richie said, “That is the way you are supposed to be…you’re storytelling.”
Marshall sang "She’s Got it All" by Kenny Chesney but the judges thought he seemed nervous.
Earlier in the season, another Virginia contestant Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Virginia's Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County, was a frontrunner on the show but shocked audiences by dropping out early due to “personal reasons.”
PHOTOS: Virginia contestants on this season of 'American Idol'
AMERICAN IDOL – “502 (Auditions)” – Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and the second-ever Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is host of “American Idol,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON
Eric McCandless
AMERICAN IDOL – “502 (Auditions)” – Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and the second-ever Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is host of “American Idol,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) MIKE PARKER
Eric McCandless
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kent Phillips) MIKE PARKER
Kent Phillips
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) JIMMIE ALLEN, MIKE PARKER
Karen Neal
AMERICAN IDOL — “510 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” — “American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20, on “American Idol” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) BEBE REXHA, KENEDI ANDERSON
Karen Neal
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) MIKE PARKER
Karen Neal
AMERICAN IDOL – “510 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” – “American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20, on “American Idol” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) KENEDI ANDERSON
Karen Neal
AMERICAN IDOL – “510 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” – “American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20, on “American Idol” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) KENEDI ANDERSON
Karen Neal
AMERICAN IDOL – “508 (Showstopper/Final Judgment)” – Following a competitive Hollywood Week, the search for the next American Idol continues with the Showstoppers round. Taking the stage for their first time with a band, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it into the coveted Top 24. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sealing their fate for the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” MONDAY, APRIL 4 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON
Eric McCandless
AMERICAN IDOL – “502 (Auditions)” – Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and the second-ever Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is host of “American Idol,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON
Eric McCandless
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kent Phillips) DAN MARSHALL
Kent Phillips
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) JIMMIE ALLEN, DAN MARSHALL
Karen Neal
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) DAN MARSHALL
Karen Neal
Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Albemarle County, has withdrawn from the “American Idol” contest, saying she’s unable to continue for personal reasons.
ABC
