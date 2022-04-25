 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One Virginia contestant makes it to Top 11 on 'American Idol,' one eliminated

  • 0

Mike Parker puts his own twist on "Hurricane" by Luke Combs!

See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com

Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol

Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol

Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

American Idol 2022

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, for the historic 20th season.

And then there was only one Virginia contestant on "American Idol."

Mike Parker, a 27-year-old country singer from Warrenton, made it to the Top 11 on "American Idol" on Sunday night.

Dan Marshall, a Chesapeake native and former Virginia Tech football player, was eliminated on Sunday night's show.

Parker sang a countrified version of "Hurricane" by Luke Combs. Judge Lionel Richie said, “That is the way you are supposed to be…you’re storytelling.”

Marshall sang "She’s Got it All" by Kenny Chesney but the judges thought he seemed nervous.

Earlier in the season, another Virginia contestant Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Virginia's Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County, was a frontrunner on the show but shocked audiences by dropping out early due to “personal reasons.”

Read the Richmond Times-Dispatch's interview with Mike Parker here:

People are also reading…

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 Comments

Tags

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Gaslit' looks at the drama behind Watergate

'Gaslit' looks at the drama behind Watergate

Martha Mitchell spoke out against Richard Nixon – and his involvement in the Watergate scandal – at a time when it wasn’t considered appropriate. As a result, political insiders tried to undercut her credibility any way they could.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: 'Glory days'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News