A Prince George County native has won “America’s Got Talent: All Stars.” Aerialist Aidan Bryant was crowned the winner on winner during the Monday finale.
Aidan Bryant, from Prince George County, made it to the finals on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021. He has returned to compete on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.”
NBC/
“This experience is crazy,” Bryant said during the broadcast on NBC. “I’m so thankful. Thank you so much. This means so much to me.”
“He is back this season to gain redemption against the competitor who beat him, and possibly earn the title of AGT’s Ultimate All-Star,” the show said in a statement before the premiere this year.
A graduate of Prince George High School, Bryant taught himself how to become an aerialist with YouTube, bed sheets and a tree in the family garden. He now performs acrobatics high above the ground with silks and trapezes.
“I went into my grandma’s closet, found a sheet, put two straps on it, got a ladder and hung up it in a tree in the garden,”
Bryant told The Times-Dispatch in 2021.
In April 2021, Bryant sent a tape of himself performing to “America’s Got Talent” and auditioned for the show via Zoom. In April, he was flown to California with his mom to audition in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandell and Heidi Klum.
“When I looked at the four judges, it was very scary,” the 16-year-old told The Times-Dispatch at the time. “But I was confident that I could win the judges over and show them something different.”
The new series showcased contestants from various seasons.
Each week, 10 acts — including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more — performed in front of judges for a chance move on to the finals. AGT "Superfans" also picked winners.
The other semi-finalists were:
Magician Aidan McCann Saxophonist Avery Dixon Dance Act Light Balance Kids Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margea
Dixon and Bryant made it to the final round.
“This competition has been about finding the greatest 'Got Talent' act in the world,” host Terry Crews said before revealing the winner to be Bryant.
“There is no loser tonight,” Cowell said Monday night. “Both of you are winners. Talent has won tonight!”
