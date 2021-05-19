Report: HBO's 'Succession' filming around Richmond this week

According to social media reports, the HBO series "Succession" was filming in Richmond earlier this week.

The series focuses on the dysfunctional Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and hospitality empire, and their struggles for power and troubles during a shifting media landscape.

"Succession" stars Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as eldest son Kendall Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, and Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy.

A film crew was spotted earlier this week setting up near The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond.

Nicholas Braun, who stars as Cousin Greg on the series, has been posting Richmond photos to his Instagram Stories account at instagram.com/nicholasbraun, including an request for Richmond restaurant recommendations.

The Virginia Film Office could not confirm the filming due to client confidentiality. Responses from Warner Media were also not immediately returned.

According to sources, the series was filming in Richmond for one and a half days and has already wrapped up.

"Succession" is currently filming its third season, primarily in New York where the series is set.