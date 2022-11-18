Richmond guide to World Cup watch parties around town: Penny Lane, O'Toole's & more

Here’s some advice for soccer fans seeking to saddle up at Richmond area bars, breweries, and restaurants for the 2022 World Cup: call ahead, get there early, and have a back-up plan.

Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) have waited 8 years to cheer their squad on at a World Cup — a timeframe that doubled after the team was surprisingly jettisoned from qualification for the 2018 tournament.

Now the pent-up enthusiasm for U.S. soccer climaxes during Thanksgiving week, a time when vacation days and family get-togethers could spell big crowds and long lunches at Richmond venues ranging from pubs to sports bars.

The 32-nation tournament kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 as host nation Qatar plays Ecuador at 11 a.m. The location is precisely why the World Cup is being played in November vs. the traditional June-July time frame, when the average high temperature is 106 degrees. (To learn more about Qatar’s unlikely rise to host nation, check out “FIFA Uncovered,” which is now streaming on Netflix.) The USMNT team plays Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. before a much-anticipated Black Friday tilt against England at 2 p.m. ET. They close out the Group Stage against Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.

If you’re looking to break away from your brick-and-mortar or virtual office to catch the matches, there are numerous locations throwing watch parties. Here are some options to kick around:

• Penny Lane Pub

Richmond’s home for Liverpool “football” fans is opening for all 8 a.m. matches. Expect big crowds — especially on Friday for the cross-pond rivalry between the USMT and England, when it could get a little bit awkward.

421 E. Franklin St.

• Gus’ Sports Bar & Grill

The premier soccer-viewing spot in RVA has stopped taking reservations, and will seat its remaining capacity on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arrive early — Gus’ patrons are already accustomed to rolling out of bed and straight into the bar for Premier League games.

2701 W. Broad St.

• Rare Olde Times

The authentic Henrico Irish pub is opening early at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 25, and 29. Reservations recommended.

10602 Patterson Ave.

• Richbrau Brewing

The reborn Shockoe Bottom brewery is opening at 1:30 p.m. Monday for the USMT – Wales game. Reservations are not being taken.

5 S. 20th Street

• Three Notch’d RVA Collab House

The Scott’s Addition brewery is offering food and drink specials for all USMT Group Stage games.

2930 W. Broad Street

• Ashland Theatre

The Ashland Theatre will be offering free viewings of all U.S. matches. The snack bar will be open and ABC license is on.

205 England St.

Just remember, you may not be at the games in Qatar. But every time you give cheers from your favorite Richmond watering hole, you’re doing something that’s much more difficult to pull off in the conservative Muslim host nation. On Friday, World Cup governing body FIFA announced that all alcohol would be banned around stadiums, where it had previously been approved.

All three USMT Group Stage games will air on FOX and Telemundo, in addition to being streamed on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. The ’22 World Cup final is schedule for Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.