Richmond lifeguard Alex Jacobs appears on MTV's 'Catfish': 'I thought I was being catfished. I thought it was a scam'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Jacobs, 20, a local lifeguard, has watched MTV’s “Catfish” before. But he never thought he’d be on it.

“Catfish” is a show on MTV that exposes people who create a fake identity on social media to romance and deceive potential mates. Host Nev Schulman created the show after he was catfished many years ago.

In late June, Jacobs received a text from an MTV producer saying that someone was using his photos to catfish a woman in North Dakota.

“I thought I was being catfished. I thought it was a scam,” Jacobs said while on a break from his lifeguard side gig at Granite Pool in south Richmond.

Jacobs is tall and good-looking with an athletic physique from years of competitive swimming. He grew up in Richmond, attended Trinity Episcopal High School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He spent his summer as a lifeguard at Southampton Pool and is currently enrolled at J. Sargeant Reynolds, where he’s studying business administration.

But unbeknownst to him, over the past few months, someone had been using pictures from his Instagram and Facebook accounts to create a fake account under Jacobs’ own name.