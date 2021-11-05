Richmond native Bria Henderson lands a regular role on ABC's 'The Good Doctor' - second former Richmonder the how

Henderson’s character of Dr. Allen made the cut from the first-year residents and is now entering her second season on “The Good Doctor.” (Summer Brown’s character, sadly, got the boot.)

"Summer was amazing to work with. Warm, friendly and a gentle soul," Henderson said. “The first year, I didn’t know what the heck I was doing. I came on as a guest star. I was only guaranteed five episodes. I came for two months. Two months turned into eight months.”

“The Good Doctor” films in Vancouver and last year, it filmed during the height of the pandemic. Flying home to Richmond where Henderson’s family still lives for Thanksgiving wasn’t an option.

“All the newbies were in Vancouver, figuring out what we had signed up for. It was a hard transition. It was almost like working in a nightmare because of the pandemic,” Henderson said. “We had Thanksgiving at another newbie’s house. It was sort of sad, but we were all thankful that we were together.”

But this year, with a full season under her belt, Henderson is hitting her stride.

“I’m doing a lot more work. I have a lot more onscreen time. I challenge myself every time the director says ‘Action.’ I always want to make it new,” Henderson said.