Keep your eyes peeled during the Super Bowl, Vince Gilligan fans, for a “Breaking Bad” commercial that is a spot-on send-up of the AMC hit show.

In the commercial, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White swap cooking meth in their weathered RV for popping up a delicious batch of PopCorners. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston both reprise their roles as the infamous crime team in the commercial.

Even drug dealer Tuco Salamanca makes an appearance, who swears his family can move seven different flavors of PopCorners. PopCorners also worked with Gilligan on the commercial.

The "Breaking Bad" commercial is PopCorners' first Super Bowl commercial.

"Bringing PopCorners to the Super Bowl stage for the first time is a tremendous moment for a brand on the rise," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America, in a release. "We're showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could've used their talents to Break Into Something Good."

"Breaking Good" will premiere on TV during Super Bowl LVII in the first commercial break of the third quarter.

The Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners has already been viewed on YouTube 1.8 million times, as of this writing.

Gilligan, 56, grew up in Farmville and Chesterfield County and graduated from L.C. Bird High School. He is the creator of the AMC hit show “Breaking Bad,” as well as its prequel spinoff, “Better Call Saul.”

According to Deadline, Apple+ TV has snapped up the latest project from Gilligan and has already ordered two series of the untitled program. It’s been described as a “blended, grounded genre drama” and will star Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim on “Better Call Saul.”

Deadline reported a budget of $13.5 million-$15 million an episode, with Gilligan serving as the showrunner and executive producer.

