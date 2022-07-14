Richmond picked as one of ‘101 Places to Party Before You Die’ on new TV comedy travel series

We knew Richmond was a great party town. Now it’s official.

A new TV comedy travel series called “101 Places to Party Before You Die” will feature Richmond as one of the “101 places to party before you die” on an upcoming episode on July 28.

The truTV unscripted travel series follows comedians and long-time friends Adam Pally (known for his work in “Happy Endings” and “The Mindy Project”) and Jon Gabrus (from the Netflix film “Game Over, Man!") on three-day weekend escapes from their families in cities across the U.S.

The synopsis for the Richmond episode is: “Where else can you get a smash burger, ride in a tuktuk, & find spiritual LPs? Turns out it’s Richmond, Virginia.”

On the show, Pally describes Richmond as “the Brooklyn of the South.” And Gabrus says it’s the Austin of the East.

The show’s premise is to “step off the beaten path” where “the guys champion the authenticities of each stop and share with viewers their love of the unexplored,” according to the press release.

In Richmond, the guys visited the following spots, businesses and eateries:

RVA TukTuk

Hollywood Cemetery

The Poe Museum

The Jasper

The Veil Brewing Co.

Cobra Burger

ZZQ - Texas Craft BBQ

Peak Experiences Rock Climbing Center

Hotel Greene

Black Lodge

Rest in Pieces

Lucy Lane

Big Herm's Kitchen

Barky's Spiritual Store

Can Can Brasserie

Alewife

Other places to “party before you die” featured on the show include Maui, Moab, Miami, Portland, Atlanta and Denver.

The series is inspired by the book “101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die: The Ultimate Travel Guide to Partying Around the World” from Matador Network and Hollan Publishing, Inc.

The series debuts on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on cable channel truTV. The Richmond episode will air July 28.