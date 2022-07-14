Richmond picked as one of ‘101 Places to Party Before You Die’ on new TV comedy travel series

We knew Richmond was a great party town. Now it’s official.
A new TV comedy travel series called “101 Places to Party Before You Die” will feature Richmond as one of the “101 places to party before you die” on an upcoming episode on July 28.
The truTV unscripted travel series follows comedians and long-time friends Adam Pally (known for his work in “Happy Endings” and “The Mindy Project”) and Jon Gabrus (from the Netflix film “Game Over, Man!") on three-day weekend escapes from their families in cities across the U.S.
The synopsis for the Richmond episode is: “Where else can you get a smash burger, ride in a tuktuk, & find spiritual LPs? Turns out it’s Richmond, Virginia.”
On the show, Pally describes Richmond as “the Brooklyn of the South.” And Gabrus says it’s the Austin of the East.
