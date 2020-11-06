Richmond singer/songwriter Sid Kingsley is on this season of NBC's 'The Voice'

Kingsley says initially “The Voice” hoped to ramp up production in May but that ultimately got pushed to July.

Rather than fly from Richmond to Los Angeles – he’s not a fan of airplanes and especially didn’t want to be in one during the pandemic – Kingsley took Amtrak, a 74-hour adventure. (He rented a car and drove back from L.A., something he says he won’t do again.)

“The Voice” required Kingsley to take two COVID tests before leaving Richmond and another as soon as he arrived in L.A. Then he had to quarantine in a hotel room for what was supposed to be five days but wound up being almost 10 days due to a backup in COVID test processing.

“I was going crazy stuck in a 200 square foot room,” Kingsley says. “That was a test in mental stability.”

As for why he never watched old episodes of “The Voice” before going on it, Kingsley says it was not for lack of trying.

“By the time it was time to go out to L.A.,” Kingsley says, “the producers said, ‘Check out an episode,’ but for whatever reason they’d taken all the episodes down and were redoing the NBC app, so I couldn’t even get an idea of what I’m getting myself into.”