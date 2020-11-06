Richmond singer/songwriter Sid Kingsley is on this season of NBC's 'The Voice'

Richmond-based singer/songwriter Sid Kingsley had never seen a full episode of NBC singing competition series “The Voice” until the night before his taped appearance on the show aired last month, but he’d certainly heard a lot about the hit series.
“Every time I’d play a show, somebody would always come up and say, ‘You should do ‘The Voice,’” says the 37-year-old Kingsley, who grew up in Branchville, near the Virginia-North Carolina border.
With battle rounds on “The Voice” (8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday) beginning, Kingsley could next appear on the show as early as this week.
Back in January Kingsley and his fiancée, Gabrielle Silvers, saw an ad for an open casting call but it landed on the same night as Rockin’ to LOCKN’, a competition at Richmond’s The Broadberry to get a spot at the LOCKN’ music festival in Arrington, Va.
“I figured I had a better shot of winning that than getting on ‘The Voice,’” Kingsley says. “Little did I know it was completely the opposite.”
Although he’d never applied to be on a reality show in the past – “I’m not a huge fan of competition for music anyway … but ‘The Voice,’ fortunately seems to be more about the talent, at least in the beginning stages it’s not a political thing; you’re not competing for votes until the later rounds when America votes” -- Kingsley discovered it was possible to submit a video to “The Voice.” He haphazardly sent in a previously-recorded video and two days later got a call to travel to Raleigh, N.C., for a private audition.
“I guess I did well but I didn’t think too much about it. They’re like, ‘don’t contact us, we’ll call you’ kind-of-thing and I put it out of my mind,” Kingsley says.
Then the weekend in March when COVID-19 started closing venues, a representative from “The Voice” called to say they wanted to bring Kingsley to L.A. to appear on the show.
“They were like, ‘But we don’t know when,’ and I’m like, ‘I bet you don’t,’” Kingsley recalls. “If COVID wasn’t happening, I would have been ecstatic but I was wrapped up in my whole emotions of the whole world going down so it was hard to be excited. I didn’t even think it was gonna happen.”
Growing up, Kingsley’s earliest memory of music was his grandmother playing the organ and he credits his father as his biggest music influence.
“He was always playing James Brown, Ray Charles,” Kingsley says. “Music was always playing in the house so that was my early introduction to music and jazz in general.”
In fifth grade, Kingsley begged his parents to buy him a saxophone.
“I was really into big band jazz for some reason, like I was born in the wrong time,” Kingsley says. “Glenn Miller and Count Basie and Duke Ellington sounded as relevant as anything. That’s where my head was.”
But Kingsley was never in choir and didn’t start singing until he studied briefly at Radford University for one semester, spending 10-13 hours per day playing piano in the music school’s piano practice rooms.
“I assumed, stupidly, that singing was something everybody could do,” Kingsley says. “I guess I didn’t think it was a talent and my fiancée was like, ‘You’re really good.’”
While playing piano – and with his mouth freed up from the saxophone reed – Kingsley started singing, which led to songwriting.
After Radford, Silvers’ career took the couple to New York City where he made his singing debut at Caffé Vivaldi in Greenwich Village. After performing gigs and singing at open mic nights around New York, Kingsley and Silvers moved to Richmond in 2012.
He first played at Poe’s Pub in Shockoe Bottom and then joined the band Dalton Dash and wound up hosting open mic nights and was the house piano player at Cary St. Café for several years.
Kingsley’s first album, “Good Way Home” on American Paradox Records, came out in 2017. He’s released an additional 11 singles in 2020 alone. Describing his sound isn’t easy, Kingsley says, but he’s managed to boil it down.
“Soul Americana with country roots meets soul and R&B,” he says. “It’s less on the country but it just happens to be I have an accent and it comes out when I sing. I can’t really help it but people end up putting me in with ‘country.’”
Kingsley says initially “The Voice” hoped to ramp up production in May but that ultimately got pushed to July.
Rather than fly from Richmond to Los Angeles – he’s not a fan of airplanes and especially didn’t want to be in one during the pandemic – Kingsley took Amtrak, a 74-hour adventure. (He rented a car and drove back from L.A., something he says he won’t do again.)
“The Voice” required Kingsley to take two COVID tests before leaving Richmond and another as soon as he arrived in L.A. Then he had to quarantine in a hotel room for what was supposed to be five days but wound up being almost 10 days due to a backup in COVID test processing.
“I was going crazy stuck in a 200 square foot room,” Kingsley says. “That was a test in mental stability.”
As for why he never watched old episodes of “The Voice” before going on it, Kingsley says it was not for lack of trying.
“By the time it was time to go out to L.A.,” Kingsley says, “the producers said, ‘Check out an episode,’ but for whatever reason they’d taken all the episodes down and were redoing the NBC app, so I couldn’t even get an idea of what I’m getting myself into.”
It’s unclear how many episodes of “The Voice” Kingsley taped or if he’ll make it to the live rounds. During his first appearance that was taped in the summer, Kingsley’s fiancée and parents, Judy and Sidney Long (Kingsley is a stage name), watched his performance of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” virtually from Virginia.
It looked like judges Gwen Stefani and John Legend were most impressed, turning their chairs around almost simultaneously, although Kingsley says Stefani had a slight edge.
“Your voice is so strong and confident,” Stefani said of Kingsley’s performance. “It sounds like a guy who’s made records forever.”
Only judge Kelly Clarkson did not rotate her chair in a nod of approval before Kingsley finished singing, saying she was waiting for another level of “vulnerability and ache” but she acknowledged, “I’m probably an idiot. I’m gonna watch it back on TV and be so mad at myself.”
Kingsley shared that his mother told him, “You better pick Blake [Shelton]” as his coach, but instead Kingsley went with Legend.
“There’s something to learn from any one of them,” Kingsley says, but he chose Legend because of Legend’s R&B influence and ability as a piano player.
Kingsley says performing on “The Voice” “definitely took me out of my comfort zone” although aspects of it, like having a camera in your face, became more routine over time.
With the pandemic, Kingsley is on a break from live performances and he’s OK with that, despite missing out on the opportunity to immediately capitalize on the larger platform “The Voice” provides.
“It’s good for me to be able to take a break and reassess what I’m doing with my career instead of just booking gig-after gig,” he says. “Some people look at this as a destination but ‘The Voice’ for me is just a gig like any other. It’s a bigger gig for me on the way to I hope other gigs but it’s basically a continuation of what I’m doing and more the direction I want to keep going: More success, more exposure, bigger gigs, more money, all that good stuff.”
