Richmond woman, 30, will compete on NBC’s ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ this Sunday

In the game, contestants wear puffy suits (for unclear reasons), stick their heads into a porthole and when Ellen asks a question, like what animal can hold its breath the longest?, whoever gets the question wrong gets splashed in the face with sea water.

“I feel like all I did was smile. It was the most fun I’ve had during the pandemic,” Newlin said.

Newlin is a healthcare consultant. Growing up, she attended Collegiate School, then Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles for undergrad and where she just finished her double masters.

But during the pandemic, she moved back to her parents’ house in Henrico where she worked from their home and adopted a miniature Australian Shepherd puppy. “Just getting quality time with my parents and going for walks to the river were some of the biggest blessings” during a difficult year, she said.

She has since moved back to Pasadena, Calif., but she’s already planning her next bucket list item: a trip to Antarctica later this year with her family. An avid traveler, Newlin has traveled to 42 countries and wants to visit all 7 continents.

After that, the next item on her bucket list will be to buy a house for herself in Hanover or Henrico “with a white picket fence and a big yard for the puppy to roam,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s looking forward to seeing herself compete on “Ellen’s Game of Games” this Sunday at 9 p.m. “It was a dream come true,” she said.