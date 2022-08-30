‘Swagger’ filming at Huguenot HS and John Marshall HS, pays $5,000 per day

“Swagger,” the sports drama based on basketball star Kevin Durant’s youth, has been filming at Huguenot High School and John Marshall High School.

The Apple TV+ series pays each school $5,000 per day of filming and $500 for prep days, according to documents obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Richmond Public Schools also receives a $1,000 donation for each episode in which footage of the schools appear.

Filming is expected to take up to seven days at each school, which could generate up to $70,000 if filming took place for the full 14 days.

The series is currently filming its second series in Richmond and surrounding areas through December.

According to the agreement, the money will be used “in the manner the Lessor sees fit to advance the education of students at Huguenot and John Marshall High Schools.”

At Huguenot and John Marshall, filming has been taking place in the hallways and in the gymnasium, complete with the full cast and extras.

“Swagger” has also rented out the Arthur Ashe Center to the tune of $90,000. The series is using the athletic center for basketball practices for the cast and filming and has retained access to the center 24-hours a day, 7 days per week through Dec. 16. “Swagger” will pay an additional $1,000 per day to RPS if filming occurs at the center.

The series was also spotted filming at Maymont in early August.

If you’re interested in being an extra, Kendall Cooper Casting is taking applications at www.kendallcoopercasting.com/rva.

“Casting will be ongoing throughout the season and we need lots of people. It’s definitely not too late to submit. Submissions will stay open throughout filming,” Cooper said via email.

Kendall Cooper Casting is currently looking for people ages 18-30 to be extras on “Swagger” this Friday in Richmond for a night shoot house party scene, according to its Facebook page.

Season one of the drama was estimated to generate over $50 million in direct spending in Virginia. Season two is expected to generate over $60 million in direct spending, according to the Virginia Film Office.