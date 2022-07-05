'Swagger' looking to cast extras for second season filming around Richmond

"Swagger," the Apple TV+ series based on basketball star Kevin Durant's youth, is returning to Richmond to film its second season and is looking for extras.

Filming will start in July and will continue through November.

The casting team is looking for people local to the Richmond to "portray various extra roles throughout filming. People of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply," according to the casting release.

The casting team is specifically looking for African American and mixed ethnicities to play:

-high school students

-basketball players

-cheerleaders

-parents of basketball players

-people attending basketball games

-and many other roles.

The casting team is especially seeking young adults ages 18-24.

For more information, check out the casting announcement from Kendall Cooper Casting.

And heads up, Richmond. Get ready to see the "Swagger" team back in town.