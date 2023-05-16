"Swagger," the Apple TV+ sports drama based on basketball star Kevin Durant’s youth that filmed in Richmond, has set a release date for season two: June 23.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. as the main coach and follows teenage basketball prodigy Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) as he pursues his dreams of making it to the NBA.

The "Swagger" cast and crew began filming in the Richmond area last summer and continued through the fall.

“Swagger" filmed at Huguenot High School and John Marshall High School last year. At Huguenot and John Marshall, filming took place in the hallways and in the gymnasium with the full cast and extras.

“Swagger” also rented out the Arthur Ashe Center for basketball practices for the cast and filming.

The series also filmed at Maymont, the Science Museum of Virginia, Rollerdome on Williamsburg Road, Bookbinders restaurant, Ironclad Coffee, Northside Grille in Bellevue, Juice Life RVA in Shockoe Bottom, Swansboro Pool, Jefferson Park in Union Hill and Rocketts Landing, according to the Virginia Film Office.

According to the trailer, season two focuses on Jace Carson's senior year, his continued hard work toward a career in the NBA, and a violent incident captured on social media that threatens his dreams of basketball success. Season two of "Swagger" will include eight episodes.

As previously reported, the Apple TV+ series paid each Richmond school $5,000 per day of filming and rented the Arthur Ashe Center for unlimited access for $90,000.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios, among others, and is executive produced by Durant, Reggie Bythewood, Brian Grazer, and Rich Kleiman.

“Swagger” filmed season one in the Richmond area from 2019 to 2021 with breaks due to the pandemic.

Season one of the drama was estimated to generate over $50 million in direct spending in Virginia. Season two is expected to generate over $60 million in direct spending, according to the Virginia Film Office.

PHOTOS: "Swagger" season one