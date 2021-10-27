'Swagger,' the Richmond-filmed series based on Kevin Durant's youth, premieres Friday on Apple+. The abandoned swimming pool at Gilpin Court brought them here.

When showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood visited Richmond’s Gilpin Court and its rundown Calhoun Community Center, he knew he’d found the perfect location for “Swagger.”
Based on NBA star Kevin Durant’s younger years growing up as a talented basketball player in lower income housing, “Swagger” drops on Apple+ this Friday after filming in the Richmond area over the span of three years.
It all started with the abandoned swimming pool at the Calhoun Center in Richmond’s Gilpin Court, which has been closed since 2013.
“It was really sad to see,” Bythewood said in a call from Los Angeles. “I got inspired. I thought, this could be our ‘Rocky’ moment. There’s that scene in ‘Rocky’ where Sylvester Stallone is boxing in a meat locker. I thought, This could be our meat locker.”
In “Swagger,” Jace Carson is an up-and-coming basketball star on a fledgling basketball team. Bythewood thought, “If the coach needed to make his kids grind it out a bit, he could take the kids down to this empty swimming pool and do some drills.”
And that’s exactly what happens in episode three, which can be seen this Friday .
The 10-episode first season is premiering on Friday with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode airing weekly every Friday until Dec. 17.
Richmond makes a grand appearance in the very first opening scene where the main character, Carson, is running up a cobblestone hill in Church Hill with the skyline of Richmond at his back.
“Reggie wanted something authentic. ‘Swagger’ is loosely based on Kevin Durant’s experience. Richmond was very authentic to the story. Reggie is big on that and on representing Black culture in the right way,” Torrance Hampton, a Virginia filmmaker who worked with Bythewood during the filming, said.
Bythewood said that he was immediately drawn to the gym at the Calhoun Center, as well as the pool.
“I had a color palette in mind for the show,” Bythewood said. “I was drawing inspiration from a painting by Lisa Whittington of Emmett Till, a 14-year old who was murdered on Aug. 28, 1955, which arguably sparked the Civil Rights movement. In this amazing painting, there are these blues, yellows and reds. Those three tones stuck with me. When we went into the gymnasium at the Calhoun Center, I was like, ‘No way.” The gymnasium was blue and yellow and red. I thought, Well, this is a sign. It was perfect.”
On the show, Gilpin Court serves as the home for the young basketball star and his teammates. Many other Richmond locations pop up throughout the series, including the Brookland Park neighborhood, the Seminary Avenue neighborhood and the Mayo Bridge.
But the basketball scenes at the Calhoun Center, as well as at other gyms around the city like the downtown YMCA stand out.
“We had a professional rollerblader from California brought over to shoot all the basketball sequences with a handheld camera,” Maxwel Fisher, a Virginia native who worked in the camera department, said. “He’d be rollerblading up and down the court, with a camera in hand and all the accessories stuffed into a backpack, filming as they did play after play.”
Traditionally, those type of action scenes are shot with a fly cam or a camera dolly, Fisher said.
“Ours was a guy with a camera in his hands skating back and forth. It was a unique way of doing things,” he said.
Another thing that stood out on set: the diversity of the crew.
“A lot of film crews tend to be an overwhelming white majority. On this set, I was working with a crew that was diverse across the board in terms of race, gender, nationality and sexuality, which was awesome,” Fisher said. “I was so happy with this crew.”
“That was very intentional on Reggie’s part,” Hampton said. “He had a specific focus on getting Black folks working. He wanted more women, more Latinos, more people of color.”
Hampton filmed a short, 6-minute film about the “Swagger’s” filming in Richmond, as well as what was happening in the world at that time: the killing of George Floyd, the protests and riots in Richmond, and the Confederate monuments coming down. “It was a historic moment,” Hampton said.
The pilot for “Swagger” was filmed from June 2019 through March 2020. Then the pandemic happened and the “Swagger” crew didn’t return until November 2020. They filmed until March 2021.
After the events of the pandemic and Black Lives Matter, many of those elements got written into the story of “Swagger.”
“At the time of our filming, Virginia had the most Confederate monuments than any other scene in the country,” Bythewood said. “We were filming a protest scene outside of Richmond. It felt so relevant and contemporary to what was going on in the world right now.”
Bythewood got his start as a writer on “A Different World.” After attending the Million Man March in 1995, Bythewood wrote the screenplay for Spike Lee's indie film, "Get On The Bus." He wrote “Notorious,” about the life and death of rapper Biggie Smalls, and has worked on the TV show “Shots Fired.” He created “Swagger” with NBA star Durant and Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer.
“Reggie Bythewood is a creative and passionate filmmaker and storyteller,” Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office said. “We had to convince him that RVA had the texture and palette to be able to match up with the areas of Kevin Durant’s young life in the suburbs of D.C. around Seat Pleasant, Md.”
Erica Arvold, of Arvold Casting based in Virginia, was charged with finding basketball players for the series, and lots of them.
“We looked under rocks. Luckily, I come from a family of basketball players. I had a lot of help from my family and friends who told me to talk to this or that coach. It took some detective work," she said. “For this show, we were as local as possible. There’s great local talent in Richmond.”
Working on a film set during a pandemic also had its challenges, she said.
“We had to double cast almost every role, in case someone would test positive,” Arvold said. “We do double the work now with the same amount of people. It was crazy intense, but all departments were feeling the same thing.”
“It took an enormous effort through many challenges to complete season 1,” Edmunds said, especially once COVID-19 hit.
“I knew that our industry would follow the science, and figure out how to execute the work in the safest way possible- which we did. Masks, social distancing, testing, testing. In fact, the show did 25,000 PCR tests on a controlled group of 300 cast and crew over a 7 month period,” Edmunds said. “[We] only had 5 positive results… which they quarantined, and returned to work.”
“Swagger” is estimated to generate over $50 million in direct spending in Virginia.
“Change was in the air,” Bythewood said of the time he spent in Richmond. “It really felt like we were a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
