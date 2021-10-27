'Swagger,' the Richmond-filmed series based on Kevin Durant's youth, premieres Friday on Apple+. The abandoned swimming pool at Gilpin Court brought them here.

But the basketball scenes at the Calhoun Center, as well as at other gyms around the city like the downtown YMCA stand out.

“We had a professional rollerblader from California brought over to shoot all the basketball sequences with a handheld camera,” Maxwel Fisher, a Virginia native who worked in the camera department, said. “He’d be rollerblading up and down the court, with a camera in hand and all the accessories stuffed into a backpack, filming as they did play after play.”

Traditionally, those type of action scenes are shot with a fly cam or a camera dolly, Fisher said.

“Ours was a guy with a camera in his hands skating back and forth. It was a unique way of doing things,” he said.

Another thing that stood out on set: the diversity of the crew.

“A lot of film crews tend to be an overwhelming white majority. On this set, I was working with a crew that was diverse across the board in terms of race, gender, nationality and sexuality, which was awesome,” Fisher said. “I was so happy with this crew.”

“That was very intentional on Reggie’s part,” Hampton said. “He had a specific focus on getting Black folks working. He wanted more women, more Latinos, more people of color.”