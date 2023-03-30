"Ted Lasso," the Apple TV+ show about an American football coach who coaches an English soccer team named AFC Richmond, had a brief, but memorable shout-out to Richmond in this week's episode.
Jason Sudeikis, who plays the coach, said, “Hey guys, are you sure he has the right address? I’d hate to think he’s sitting in the middle of Virginia right now waiting on us.”
Many Richmonders feel an affinity for "Ted Lasso" and its fictional AFC Richmond soccer team, with the name reference to Richmond, soccer and Richmond's own professional soccer team, the Richmond Kickers (although the comparisons pretty much stop there).
Jason Sudeikis as Ted in Apple TV Plus's “Ted Lasso.”
Colin Hutton/Apple TV Plus
“Ted Lasso” has won 11 Emmys, and returned for its third, potentially final, season on March 15. It airs every Wednesday on Apple TV+. Read a recent review of the new season here:
Top five weekend events: Hatch Anniversary Bash, Eggstravaganza & NASCAR
Hatch Food Hall Anniversary Bash
Saturday Hatch Local Food Hall celebrates the one-year anniversary of its opening with a block party full of food specials, beer and cocktail collaborations, DJs and an array of activities, such as free carnival games, face painting, magic tricks and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 400 Hull St. Free entry; pay as you go. www.hatchlocalfoodhall.com
Lynx Ventures
NASCAR
Friday-Sunday Strap in as NASCAR drifts into town for the Richmond Raceway’s Toyota Spring Race Weekend, a three-day affair of nonstop racing action featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series, plus fan experiences and entertainment options for the whole family, including a Kids Zone, giveaways, photo ops and more. Races start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Tickets start at $25 to $35. (866) 455-7223 or www.richmondraceway.com
David M. Lawrence
Taste of Brookland Park
Friday After a three-year hiatus, the annual Taste of Brookland Park street festival makes a comeback to shine a spotlight on the restaurants and businesses that call the historic district home, inviting the Richmond community to explore the streets and discover all that the neighborhood has to offer, with different specials and discounts on everything from local cuisine and sweet tooth cravings to a fresh haircut, art supplies and more. 4-7 p.m. along West Brookland Park Boulevard. Pay as you go. www.facebook.com/HistoricBrooklandPark
Sydney Davis
Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center
Saturday and Sunday Conductor Valentina Peleggi leads the Richmond Symphony, chorus and soloists in performances of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, the “Resurrection” Symphony, at the Dominion Energy Center this weekend, giving audiences two chances to witness the monumental piece of music performed live. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Grace St. Tickets start at $15. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com
Easter Egg Hunt & Eggstravangza
Saturday The Ride On Cannon Foundation and Chesterfield Parks and Recreation are throwing an Easter Egg Hunt & Extravaganza at Bensley Park with 10,000 Easter eggs, 350 toys and more than 100 bikes to give away. There also will be visits from the Easter Bunny, a bounce house, balloon art, face painting, live music, food trucks and vendors. Noon-4 p.m.; Easter egg hunt begins at 2 p.m. 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road, North Chesterfield. (804) 768-7904 or www.chesterfield.gov
AP/Steve Bloom