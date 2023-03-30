"Ted Lasso," the Apple TV+ show about an American football coach who coaches an English soccer team named AFC Richmond, had a brief, but memorable shout-out to Richmond in this week's episode.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the coach, said, “Hey guys, are you sure he has the right address? I’d hate to think he’s sitting in the middle of Virginia right now waiting on us.”

Many Richmonders feel an affinity for "Ted Lasso" and its fictional AFC Richmond soccer team, with the name reference to Richmond, soccer and Richmond's own professional soccer team, the Richmond Kickers (although the comparisons pretty much stop there).

“Ted Lasso” has won 11 Emmys, and returned for its third, potentially final, season on March 15. It airs every Wednesday on Apple TV+. Read a recent review of the new season here: