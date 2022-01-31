'The Real Dirty Dancing Competition,' a new reality TV series filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, premieres on Fox this week

“Dirty Dancing” is returning to Mountain Lake Lodge, the Southwest Virginia resort where Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey filmed the iconic romantic movie in 1986.
But this time, it’s coming back in reality TV form with “The Real Dirty Dancing Competition,” premiering on Fox on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
In the reality TV series, eight celebrity contestants like professional wrestler Brie Bella and actor Corbin Bleu from “High School Musical” will compete to be named the best "Johnny" and "Baby" dirty dancers.
Known as Kellerman’s Mountain House in the movie, the nearly 200-year-old Mountain Lake property is now a modern resort in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve, and regularly celebrates its “Dirty Dancing” legacy.
Viewers will see many resort venues inspired by the movie in “The Real Dirty Dancing Competition,” including the Stone Lodge, the Harvest Restaurant and Patio, the Gazebo for salsa lessons and Baby’s cabin, the fictional Houseman family home.
"Viewers will be delighted to see familiar scenes and backdrops at this iconic Virginia property, while they watch their favorite stars relive some of the most memorable moments from the film,” Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said. Such as the infamous lake lift scene, of course.
The crew filmed on site at Mountain Lake Lodge last summer for six weeks.
“They filmed with a full operating resort behind them. We were sold out. We’ve been very busy throughout the pandemic. People feel safe coming to the mountains, lots of fresh air, outdoor recreation and cabins,” Heidi Stone, CEO of the lodge, said.
But things haven’t always been so rosy at Mountain Lake Lodge.
Shortly after “Dirty Dancing” filmed at Mountain Lake in 1986, the owner died and created an endowment to own and operate the resort.
“For decades, nothing happened and the resort began to fall into decline. It was beginning to look like the resort might even close in the early 2000s,” Stone said. “I came about a decade ago to help refurbish, rebrand, rebuild and see if we could save Mountain Lake.”
While she couldn't provide a specific figure, Stone said "several million dollars have been reinvested in the property over the past 10 years.
On the show, Stone said that viewers will see "a modern mountain lake lodge. The movie didn't showcase much of the property. We're also a bird sanctuary. In the summer, we have thousands of hummingbirds. The reality series shows much of the natural beauty of the property that you might miss in the film."
Fans of "Dirty Dancing" continue to flock to Mountain Lake Resort for nostalgic weekends of romance. “We’ve seen many proposals and weddings here,” Stone said.
Since the movie’s release, the resort has been hosting “Dirty Dancing” weekends where guests get to experience activities inspired by the movie, from dance lessons and guided tours of film locations, to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the film. “Dirty Dancing” weekends typically sell out a year in advance, Stone said, with this year's sessions fully booked.
This week, in honor of the premiere of “The Real Dirty Dancing Competition” and the 35th anniversary of the movie, Mountain Lake Lodge will be releasing reservations for “Dirty Dancing” weekends in 2023. Reservations can be made at www.mtnlakelodge.com or (540) 626-7121.
Mountain Lake Lodge is located in Pembroke, Va., about a three hour and forty minute drive from Richmond.
“The Real Dirty Dancing” premieres Tuesday and will run through Feb. 22 on Fox at 9 p.m. The show is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss and features six more celebrity contestants including Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love. More information at https://www.fox.com/the-real-dirty-dancing/.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran