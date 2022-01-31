'The Real Dirty Dancing Competition,' a new reality TV series filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, premieres on Fox this week

The crew filmed on site at Mountain Lake Lodge last summer for six weeks.

“They filmed with a full operating resort behind them. We were sold out. We’ve been very busy throughout the pandemic. People feel safe coming to the mountains, lots of fresh air, outdoor recreation and cabins,” Heidi Stone, CEO of the lodge, said.

But things haven’t always been so rosy at Mountain Lake Lodge.

Shortly after “Dirty Dancing” filmed at Mountain Lake in 1986, the owner died and created an endowment to own and operate the resort.

“For decades, nothing happened and the resort began to fall into decline. It was beginning to look like the resort might even close in the early 2000s,” Stone said. “I came about a decade ago to help refurbish, rebrand, rebuild and see if we could save Mountain Lake.”

While she couldn't provide a specific figure, Stone said "several million dollars have been reinvested in the property over the past 10 years.