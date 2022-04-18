Two Virginia contestants make it to Top 20 on 'American Idol'

AMERICAN IDOL – “511 (Season 20’s Top 20)”– The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) DAN MARSHALL
Christopher Willard
AMERICAN IDOL – “511 (Season 20’s Top 20)”– The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) MIKE PARKER
Christopher Willard
AMERICAN IDOL – “511 (Season 20’s Top 20)”– The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) DAN MARSHALL
AMERICAN IDOL – “511 (Season 20’s Top 20)”– The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) DAN MARSHALL
AMERICAN IDOL – “511 (Season 20’s Top 20)”– The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) MIKE PARKER
AMERICAN IDOL – “511 (Season 20’s Top 20)”– The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) DAN MARSHALL