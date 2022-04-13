Virginia singer Kenedi Anderson drops out of 'American Idol,' two other Va. contestants in Top 24

AMERICAN IDOL – “508 (Showstopper/Final Judgment)” – Following a competitive Hollywood Week, the search for the next American Idol continues with the Showstoppers round. Taking the stage for their first time with a band, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it into the coveted Top 24. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sealing their fate for the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” MONDAY, APRIL 4 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) MIKE PARKER
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week for the three Virginia contestants on the show.
In big time “American Idol” news, Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County, has dropped out of the show due to “personal reasons.”
"I'm unable to continue on American Idol," she wrote Monday on Instagram. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary."
“I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me,” she said. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."
On Monday night’s episode, which aired footage from Hawaii, "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest said, "You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi's performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”
The other two contestants with Virginia connections – Daniel Marshall Griffith and Mike Parker – are still in the Top 24.
On Sunday and Monday, contestants from the top 24 performed onstage at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, in front of a live audience.
Country music star and Season 10 contestant Jimmie Allen served as a mentor to the contestants and helped them prepare for their performances.
Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton, experienced a heartfelt connection with Allen as a fellow Black country artist.
“The beginning of his journey is much similar to my journey right now, and he made me feel like there is a spot for me in country music,” Parker said. “I’m going to remember this day until I leave this earth.”
Parker delivered a rendition of Allen’s debut single “Best Shot.”
Griffith, who goes by Dan Marshall on the show, put a country spin on Bryan Adams’ “Heaven” and dedicated it to his girlfriend Allyson, who was in the audience. He performed without his guitar, which the judges noticed made him seem a little nervous.
On the next episode which airs on Easter Sunday, the Top 24 will return to Hollywood where the votes will be in for the season’s Top 20.
"American Idol" airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
