Virginia's last remaining contestant Mike Parker eliminated on 'American Idol'

That's it for Virginia's run on "American Idol."

Mike Parker, a 27-year-old country singer from Warrenton, was eliminated on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol." He made it to the Top 11, but was cut from the Top 7.

He sang a heartfelt rendition of “You’ll Be in My Heart” and dedicated it to his mother battling leukemia.

But unfortunately, Parker didn't get enough votes to make it to the Top 7, ending his journey on "American Idol."

Parker was the last of three Virginia contestants on the reality singing competition this season.

Dan Marshall, a Chesapeake native and former Virginia Tech football player, was eliminated from the Top 11. And most shocking, Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County considered by many to be a frontrunner on the show, dropped out early due to “personal reasons.”

