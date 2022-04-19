With a save and a vote, two Virginia contestants make it to Top 14 on 'American Idol'

Mike Parker was chosen by celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to join the Top 14.
Eric McCandless
Christopher Willard
Christopher Willard
Update: Virginia contestants Dan Marshall and Mike Parker have made it into the Top 14 on "American Idol," although one of them didn't get America's vote and was "saved" by celebrity judges.
Chesapeake native and former Virginia Tech football player Marshall was voted into the Top 14 early on the live show Monday night. But the judges were stunned when Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton and country singer, didn't get America's vote.
Country superstar and celebrity judge Luke Bryan said he was “very shocked” that Parker was in the danger zone. “You’re gonna see some inner turmoil here in a minute between all of us,” he said of the judges' decision to save four singers on the show.
Parker was eventually one of the judges' picks for the Top 14. Both Virginia contestants will proceed to the next level of "American Idol."
Original story posted April 18, 2022: The two "American Idol" contestants with Virginia connections — Dan Marshall Griffith and Mike Parker — made it to the Top 20 on Sunday night's episode.
