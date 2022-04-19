With a save and a vote, two Virginia contestants make it to Top 14 on 'American Idol'

Update: Virginia contestants Dan Marshall and Mike Parker have made it into the Top 14 on "American Idol," although one of them didn't get America's vote and was "saved" by celebrity judges.

Chesapeake native and former Virginia Tech football player Marshall was voted into the Top 14 early on the live show Monday night. But the judges were stunned when Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton and country singer, didn't get America's vote.

Country superstar and celebrity judge Luke Bryan said he was “very shocked” that Parker was in the danger zone. “You’re gonna see some inner turmoil here in a minute between all of us,” he said of the judges' decision to save four singers on the show.

Parker was eventually one of the judges' picks for the Top 14. Both Virginia contestants will proceed to the next level of "American Idol."

Original story posted April 18, 2022: The two "American Idol" contestants with Virginia connections — Dan Marshall Griffith and Mike Parker — made it to the Top 20 on Sunday night's episode.

Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton and a country singer, was the second singer on Sunday night's episode to make it to the Top 20.

He sang “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris. Growing up in Fauquier, Parker was a football standout at Kettle Run High School, active in school musicals and singing at church.

Marshall, 24, a former Virginia Tech linebacker and native of Chesapeake, also made the Top 20 on Sunday night's episode. He sang “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.

Last week, Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Virginia's Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County, dropped out of the show due to “personal reasons.”

“I’m unable to continue on American Idol,” she wrote last Monday on Instagram. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary.”

The bombshell news sent shockwaves across the internet and was covered widely everywhere from CNN.com to USAToday.com.

On Monday night's episode of "American Idol," America’s votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on the show with the judges choosing an additional four singers to join the Top 14.

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.