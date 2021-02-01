The American Civil War Museum announces new CEO and president

After a yearlong search, the American Civil War Museum has found its new chief executive officer: Rob Havers.

Most recently, Havers served as president and CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Chicago. Before that, he served as president and CEO of the George C. Marshall Foundation in Lexington.

Havers will start his new position at the ACWM on March 1.

According to the museum, Havers has extensive museum, research library, archival and not-for-profit management experience with an academic background in military history and strategic studies. He also has experience in strategic planning for nonprofit cultural institutions.

“I am delighted to have been chosen to helm what is one of the most significant cultural institutions in this country which is at the forefront of telling the story of the Civil War and its legacies to new generations of Americans," Havers said in a statement announcing his appointment. "The Civil War still exerts a grip on our imagination and likely will do so for many generations to come. I look forward to returning to Virginia and to seeing this institution being nationally recognized as the preeminent Civil War Museum."