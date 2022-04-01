The art of the tease: The inaugural RVA Burlesque Festival

“Burlesque is considered the art of the tease and the thing about tease is that it can be damn near anything,” Murphy Lawless, a nonbinary producer of the first RVA Burlesque Festival, said.

“[Burlesque] is for everyone. It doesn’t matter your color, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t matter how you identify, doesn’t matter who you love, if you are above the age of 18, please and thank you, you are welcome in this art form,” said Lawless, a performer and member of local burlesque troupe Burlesque Right Meow.

Born from the collaboration of six Richmond performers, the festival was created as a way to showcase Richmond’s burlesque scene and to attract other performers from out of town.

From classic burlesque “parade and peel” (as in removing clothing) to heavy metal and hoop acts, performances at the festival ran the gamut.

“Anything you would want to do, you can just take your clothes off with it,” Ellie Quinn, another producer of the festival, said.

Organizers said burlesque is “alive and thriving” in Richmond, with four to five shows per month at venues such as Center of the Universe Brewing Company, Strangeways Brewing and the Firehouse Theatre.

"You're driving to gigs and inevitably we were like, we really should have an RVA Burlesque Fest because there are so many talented performers here," Lawless said. "And it got to a point where [we] were like, 'Let's do it.'"

The inaugural festival was held at Dogtown Dance Theatre March 25-26 for two days of performances, workshops and classes.