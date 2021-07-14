The fourth annual Black Pride RVA Weekend will host several events aimed at the health and wellness of Black LGBTQ members

A Richmond nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the health of well-being of Black members of the LGBTQ community, Us Giving Richmond Connections, is hosting the fourth annual Black Pride RVA Weekend from July 16-18 across Richmond.

According to UGRC co-founder and director, Lacette Cross, the organization's mission is to foster a sense of community within the Black LGBTQ community through power building and social engagement. The weekend event is to help fill the gaps between ones racial identity and sexual orientation.

"So we, as UGRC and the weekend of Black Pride RVA fills that gap by saying, this is how we can be both," Cross said. "And this is how we can foster the connections to our blackness and to our queerness that are healthy, that are vibrant, that are fun. All of those things, and that has power."

Cross, said the event began in 2018 and is always held on the third weekend of July. They said the weekend is aimed at recognizing Black people within the LGTBQ community.

"The LGBTQ community is diverse and Black LGBTQ people deserve a time to celebrate our voice," Cross said.