The fourth annual Black Pride RVA Weekend will host several events aimed at the health and wellness of Black LGBTQ members

A Richmond nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the health of well-being of Black members of the LGBTQ community, Us Giving Richmond Connections, is hosting the fourth annual Black Pride RVA Weekend from July 16-18 across Richmond.
According to UGRC co-founder and director, Lacette Cross, the organization's mission is to foster a sense of community within the Black LGBTQ community through power building and social engagement. The weekend event is to help fill the gaps between ones racial identity and sexual orientation.
"So we, as UGRC and the weekend of Black Pride RVA fills that gap by saying, this is how we can be both," Cross said. "And this is how we can foster the connections to our blackness and to our queerness that are healthy, that are vibrant, that are fun. All of those things, and that has power."
Cross, said the event began in 2018 and is always held on the third weekend of July. They said the weekend is aimed at recognizing Black people within the LGTBQ community.
"The LGBTQ community is diverse and Black LGBTQ people deserve a time to celebrate our voice," Cross said.
The weekend of events start Friday, July 16 with The Community Root Awards - which recognizing those who advocate for the Black, brown and LGBTQ communities - from 7 to 11 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at blackpriderva.com.
Saturday, July 17 will see two events: the Day of Purpose - a wellness event with health screenings, including HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, educational classes, entertainment and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trinity Life Center, located at 3601 Dill Road. Admission is free.
Saturday will wrap-up with the Black Pride Block Party outside Richmond Triangle Players in Scott's Addition at 1300 Altamont Ave. from 7 to 11 p.m. The free event will include a live DJ, food and entertainment. A drag show will take place inside the theater; tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.
The weekend will conclude with Pride in the Park at Bryan Park - a community cookout, at 4308 Hermitage Road, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.
For more details on the event, visit www.blackpriderva.com/coming-soon.
