'The Incredible Elijah;' 12-year-old Chesterfield boy in the running for Nickelodeon's 'Kid of the Year'

On a recent school night, Elijah talked about his experiences and his new community, which is much different from his old one in lots of ways. He attends Swift Creek Middle School now, though he’s never actually been there, and even though Chesterfield school students can elect to go back to school, he chose to remain virtual. His new community is a lot bigger than his old one, he said — but it’s also ripe for new opportunities to spread his message.

On this night, Elijah was wearing a T-shirt with a phrase he adopted on the back: “When one rises, we all rise; but when one falls, we all fall.”

In first grade, “I knew nothing of child abuse,” Elijah said. “I was very blessed to have a home with a mother that loves me, with siblings that have my back, with people around me that I knew I could lean on and trust — but unfortunately, the same thing isn’t with every kid.”

“When I first heard that my friend had been abused, I didn’t know what to do,” he said, and it led to discussions with his mom about child abuse.

“There are some kids that go home afraid; there are some kids that go home hungry; there are some kids that go home knowing that ... they’re gonna probably get hit,” he said. “It definitely left my heart with something to think about.”