'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' opened with a piece on Gov. Glenn Youngkin and critical race theory
Late night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The CBS comedy segment took aim at Youngkin's stance on critical race theory and the possibility of banning books from schools that deal with issues of racism.

The "fake news alert" imagined a fabricated Time Life Books: The Glenn Youngkin Collection, featuring made-up book titles like "The Autobiography of Malcolm X-Men," "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings Karaoke" and "The Color Urkel."

In the parody, the imagined book collection aims to help readers "learn about American history that doesn't make you feel bad."

The satirical segment ended with: "And remember, those who don't know history are doomed to become governor of Virginia."

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

