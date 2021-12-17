The New Theatre company bringing ' a more inclusive and accessible American theater' to Richmond

Both Shaw and Williams see The New Theatre as filling a new space in Richmond theater and advancing the performative arts in new ways.

“Eyes were opened in many ways in 2020. There were a lot of changes being called upon all American industries, and American theater was no different. We saw hundreds of BIPOC theater makers sign a document saying we need to see significant change and growth for a more inclusive American theater,” Shaw said.

The New Theatre plans to develop new plays and musicals, as well as create a canon of plays “that better reflects the entirety of the American experience,” Shaw said. “We also saw the possibilities for what a serious and concentrated devotion to emerging technologies could do to the performative arts.”

During COVID, the typical theater-going experience broke down, Williams said. “Like many restaurants, many theaters didn’t make it. But you had artists coming out and trying new things. You had Zoom readings and verses on Instagram, you had the opportunity to try and reach an audience on these other platforms,” she said.