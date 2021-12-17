The New Theatre company bringing ' a more inclusive and accessible American theater' to Richmond

A new theater company is coming to Richmond: aptly named The New Theatre.
Helmed by Nathaniel Shaw, the former artistic director of Virginia Repertory Theatre, and executive director Vida Williams, The New Theatre aims to be a new kind of theater devoted to the development of new plays and musicals that tell a more inclusive story, as well as advancing the craft with the use of new technologies.
“We will meaningfully prioritize a more inclusive and accessible American theater,” Shaw said. “When we do share the existing canon of plays and musicals it will be to revitalize historically marginalized works or re-imagine and re-contextualize landmark works for a post-2020 America.”
While the New Theatre won’t have a permanent home, it has developed working relationships with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Science Museum of Virginia, as well as Vagabond restaurant and the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts for future performances and events.
“I hope and expect The New Theatre will add a new and different aspect to the community. We’re not here to compete for the same space [as other theater companies],” Shaw said.
Shaw served as the artistic director at Virginia Rep from 2016 to 2020. Williams is coming from the technology world; she works at Singlestone, a local information technology company, and will be bringing her tech experience to the performing arts.
Both Shaw and Williams see The New Theatre as filling a new space in Richmond theater and advancing the performative arts in new ways.
“Eyes were opened in many ways in 2020. There were a lot of changes being called upon all American industries, and American theater was no different. We saw hundreds of BIPOC theater makers sign a document saying we need to see significant change and growth for a more inclusive American theater,” Shaw said.
The New Theatre plans to develop new plays and musicals, as well as create a canon of plays “that better reflects the entirety of the American experience,” Shaw said. “We also saw the possibilities for what a serious and concentrated devotion to emerging technologies could do to the performative arts.”
During COVID, the typical theater-going experience broke down, Williams said. “Like many restaurants, many theaters didn’t make it. But you had artists coming out and trying new things. You had Zoom readings and verses on Instagram, you had the opportunity to try and reach an audience on these other platforms,” she said.
The typical theater-going experience has become “a very static art form,” Williams said. Young audiences don’t want to sit in a seat in a theater for two to three hours to see a traditional play, she said. “Burgeoning artists don’t even see themselves [as playwrights]. They see themselves as content creators. They don’t sit still. They want to connect with artistic expression. What we’re seeking is to engage innovation at the core root of what it means to be a theater maker. From the venue all the way to accessibility and connecting through the arts,” Williams said.
Shaw and Williams describe The New Theatre as “venue agnostic” and say it’s critical to their mission.
“We’ll always be venue agnostic. The venue is what locked in who had access to the stage and who got to see the works. We’ll be able to place the work and the venue together for what is best suited for that work,” Williams said.
As far as implementing new technologies, she said future performances could include holographic pieces, virtual reality or offer immersive experiences.
It’s a “willingness to live in the unknown, to do things differently around each project. Our mission is about advancing arts and industry. Our mission is not to put on five productions a year. It’s about pushing things forward,” Shaw said.
The New Theatre hopes to revitalize works of American playwrights that aren’t as well-known as Arthur Miller or Tony Kushner, but should be, Shaw said. They also plan to present historically marginalized works reprioritized for a more complete retrospective, Shaw said.
The New Theatre is planning four free staged readings from February through March to introduce the style and substance of the new company.
Starting with a reading of “Berta Berta” by Angelica Cheri at Vagabond restaurant on Feb. 12 and 13 in honor of Black History Month. The fictional origin story is inspired by the prison chain gang song "Berta, Berta" which originated on Parchman Farm at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.
The New Theatre will also host staged readings of "Red Bike" by Caridad Svich on Feb. 24 at the Gottwald Playhouse at the Dominion Energy Center; "Ady" by Rhiana Yazzie at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on March 12; and "Photograph 51" by Anna Ziegler on March 24 at the Science Museum of Virginia.
All readings are free and open to the public; reservations will open soon at www.thenewtheatrerva.org.
The New Theatre will begin their full productions in the fall of 2023.
