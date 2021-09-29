The Valentine museum acquires Style Weekly’s photo archives

The Valentine has acquired the photograph archive of Style Weekly, which shuttered its publication earlier this month.

The donation includes the entirety of Style Weekly’s photograph archives, including prints, negatives, slides and some digital photographs, as well as bound issues of the publication from its founding in 1982 to 2016.

Style Weekly served as the Richmond region's alternative news, arts and culture newspaper for nearly 39 years. Its last issue was published Sept. 8.

“The Style Weekly collection provides a unique perspective on a transformative period in Richmond’s history,” Bill Martin, the Valentine’s director, said in a statement. “It was a key element in supporting the emergence of a new and vital cultural community. It will be a key source as we begin to understand this important moment in our history.”

The Valentine has been collecting and preserving Richmond's history for over a century.

“Having a contiguous [photo] archive spanning more than a century will allow us to better present and interpret big-picture Richmond stories,” Martin added.