The Valentine museum acquires Style Weekly’s photo archives

The Valentine has acquired the photograph archive of Style Weekly, which shuttered its publication earlier this month.
The donation includes the entirety of Style Weekly’s photograph archives, including prints, negatives, slides and some digital photographs, as well as bound issues of the publication from its founding in 1982 to 2016.
Style Weekly served as the Richmond region's alternative news, arts and culture newspaper for nearly 39 years. Its last issue was published Sept. 8.
“The Style Weekly collection provides a unique perspective on a transformative period in Richmond’s history,” Bill Martin, the Valentine’s director, said in a statement. “It was a key element in supporting the emergence of a new and vital cultural community. It will be a key source as we begin to understand this important moment in our history.”
The Valentine has been collecting and preserving Richmond's history for over a century.
“Having a contiguous [photo] archive spanning more than a century will allow us to better present and interpret big-picture Richmond stories,” Martin added.
“Now the public will have access to images of Richmond’s vibrant arts, culture and political scenes, as the city evolved over the past 40 years,” Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media, the former owner of the magazine, said in a statement.
The Style Weekly collection will take years before it is cataloged, digitized and publicly accessible, according to the Valentine. Beginning in late 2021, the Valentine will limit access to all of its holdings during its planned renovation of storage and research facilities.
Style Weekly began as an independent publication by founder and editor Lorna Wyckoff in 1982. Wyckoff sold Style in 1984 to Landmark Communications Inc., then the owner of The Virginian-Pilot and The Ledger-Star in Norfolk. Chicago-based Tribune Publishing bought Style Weekly in 2018 as part of its purchase of The Virginian-Pilot Media Cos. In May, hedge fund Alden Global Capital acquired Tribune Publishing for $633 million.
Alden Global Capital is known for cutting costs and squeezing profits after acquisition.
The shutdown of Style Weekly comes as the newspaper industry continues to be under siege, where newspapers have seen a steady decline readership and ad revenue.