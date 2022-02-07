The Valentine to begin $16 million renovation; research access will be limited

The Valentine is gearing up for a $16 million renovation project that will begin later this year by starting to pack and move most of its archives and objects not on display.
Construction on the renovation is expected to begin in September for new collection storage, staff workrooms and a new reading room.
The move is part of The Valentine’s plan to review more than 1.6 million objects in its collection and to remove those materials unrelated to The Valentine’s mission, which is to collect, preserve and interpret Richmond’s history.
“We had artifacts in our collection that had very little to do with our mission. We’re evaluating our collection and making sure these are objects that tell strong, interesting stories about Richmond,” said Bill Martin, director of the Valentine. In the moving and packing process, he said, “we’re discovering treasures that are being evaluated for the first time.”
An example is a set of dresses from Fannie Criss Payne, one of the first Black fashion designers in the country.
The museum will be contacting other museums and entities to donate items no longer needed in the collection.
The packing will begin on Feb. 28. Research access at the museum will be limited once the packing and moving starts.
The renovation is a multiyear project that is expected to be completed in 2023. The footprint of the museum will stay the same after the renovation. The Valentine is still raising funds to meet its $16 million goal.
The museum completed a $4.1 million renovation in 2014 that included new galleries and a new core exhibit, as well as a name change from the Valentine Richmond History Center to simply The Valentine.
Throughout the new renovation process, The Valentine will remain open, including tours, exhibitions, gift shop, facility rentals and ongoing events and programs.
