The Valentine to begin $16 million renovation; research access will be limited

The Valentine is gearing up for a $16 million renovation project that will begin later this year by starting to pack and move most of its archives and objects not on display.

Construction on the renovation is expected to begin in September for new collection storage, staff workrooms and a new reading room.

The move is part of The Valentine’s plan to review more than 1.6 million objects in its collection and to remove those materials unrelated to The Valentine’s mission, which is to collect, preserve and interpret Richmond’s history.

“We had artifacts in our collection that had very little to do with our mission. We’re evaluating our collection and making sure these are objects that tell strong, interesting stories about Richmond,” said Bill Martin, director of the Valentine. In the moving and packing process, he said, “we’re discovering treasures that are being evaluated for the first time.”

An example is a set of dresses from Fannie Criss Payne, one of the first Black fashion designers in the country.

The museum will be contacting other museums and entities to donate items no longer needed in the collection.