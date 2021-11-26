Theater review: 'A Christmas Kaddish' by Richmond Triangle Players offers an interfaith story of love, perseverance and redemption

Christmas stories often rely on the trope of supernaturally aided reflection.
Just look at “A Christmas Carol,” in which a trio of ghosts take the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey through Christmases past, present and future, or “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which sees George Bailey reconsidering suicide after a visit from guardian angel Clarence.
Considering the miracle of Christmas itself, it makes sense that we flock to stories about miraculous events during the holidays.
In “A Christmas Kaddish,” the new holiday musical at Richmond Triangle Players this season, we see a brand-new take on the standard miracle-by-way-of-supernatural-intervention trope.
Conceived by RTP artistic director Lucian Restivo and Nora Ogunleye with music and lyrics by Levi Meerovich, this show deals with such issues as chronic illness, complicated family relationships, chosen family, love, loss, and faith and spirituality in all of their many-faceted shapes.
Jay, played with charisma and flair by Claire Bronchick, is a chronically ill nonbinary person who wakes up in a hospital bed on Christmas Day. They’ve been unconscious for four days, and they are incredulous when they learn that they passed out while carrying home a Charlie Brown Christmas tree.
It’s this incident — the latest in a long line of hospital stays for Jay, which causes them to face some hard questions about life and death. Their illness remains undisclosed throughout the play, but it’s clear that, whatever it is, it’s something they’ve been struggling with for years, and Jay is tired. Jay doesn’t like feeling weak, losing consciousness and missing days of their life at a time.
“It’s like, every time they bring me back, a part of me gets left behind,” Jay explains to their partner, who is not having any of it when Jay admits that they’re considering signing a Do Not Resuscitate order, or a DNR, which would mean an end not only to their struggle with illness, but to everything — their life, their relationships.
Emily Berry, as Jay’s concerned partner, Leigh, exudes passion, frustration and deep love, performing such memorable lines as: “You want to un-alive yourself!”
Bronchick and Berry have great chemistry onstage, giving their relationship the depth of a long-term and lived-in romance — a stark contrast to the adorable meet-cute moment they relive in Jay’s dreams when, once again, they collapse and fall unconscious, without having signed the DNR, but having made their wishes clear to everyone around them.
Eddie Webster is fantastic as Rabbi Aaron Edelstein, who takes a particular interest in Jay’s case, offering counsel to them as they weigh the heaviest decision of their lives.
Amber Marie Martinez also shines in her role as Dr. Martinez, who treats and counsels Jay throughout this difficult time.
Spirituality shows up early on and remains a constant presence through Leigh’s reliance on crystals and a cleansing sage smudging ritual; the general feeling of Christmas with the hospital’s holiday decorations and reference to holiday traditions in the script; Rabbi Edelstein’s unwavering Hebrew faith; and the ghostly presence of Jay’s mother and Rabbi Edelstein’s daughter, who have both died.
***
In the second act, the audience gets to join Jay behind the smokescreen of their coma, peeking in on their surreal dreams and fragmented memories as their body fights to stay alive.
Luke Newsome’s hair and makeup design are especially noteworthy during dream sequences, highlighted by the over-the-top, big-blonde hair on Martinez as she embodied this surreal, annoying 1950s TV housewife.
Nia Safaar Banks’ costume design also helped with the transformation, reshaping Eddie Webster into not only her affable TV dad counterpart but also into Jay’s schlubby absent father in a band tee and blue jeans.
I especially enjoyed the iconic “13 Going on 30” dress Jay wears during their dream sequence, a pop culture reference that heightened the dreamlike quality of those scenes and worked very well with Shane Barber’s sound design, which incorporated lots of television static, disorienting fragments of dialogue and canned laughter, and sitcom musical intros and outros when characters enter and exit Jay’s dream sequence.
Restivo’s set design is simple and functional. It looks like a hospital room, complete with clinical white curtains that can be drawn around Jay’s bedroom for privacy, but also serve as a wavy blank backdrop for Austin Harber’s swirling, shifting lighting design during Jay’s dream sequence.
This show is billed as a musical, and there are some great original songs from musical director Levi Meerovich, with a backstage band led by Kim Fox on keyboards, with Mike Goldberg on clarinet, Joe Lubman on percussion and Bea Kelly on bass.
The songs were fun, catchy and well-performed in this production. While everyone involved can certainly sing, there were some off-key moments and sour notes on opening night.
Though the final musical number struck me as a little too similar to the melody of The Cranberries’ “Dreams” (an intentional reference?), the songs in this show are really enjoyable.
It felt more like a straight play with songs, and I longed for leitmotifs threading the narrative throughout; I wanted an opening number, something that let the audience know this is a musical right away.
Most of all, I wanted something big, splashy and emotional during the private dream sequence scene in which Jay finally makes their decision about whether to sign the DNR.
Perhaps this is because this team undoubtedly wrote this show recently. The plot line is unique and interesting, the characters all felt real and three-dimensional, and I found myself caring for and identifying with them all at turns. The songs are great, but more work is needed to fully intertwine Meerovich’s music and Ogunleye’s book into a cohesive musical.
Still, it’s a beautiful show, and it’s got that signature RTP holiday show feeling. “A Christmas Kaddish” has plenty of campy, quirky fun even as it acknowledges that, for many, the holiday season can bring on difficult feelings along with the cheer, whether it be grieving or reliving the loss of a loved one or spending the season praying for a miracle.
In RTP’s “A Christmas Kaddish,” there’s still a reason to celebrate.
Claire Boswell is a writer and teacher living in Richmond.