Theater review: 'A Christmas Kaddish' by Richmond Triangle Players offers an interfaith story of love, perseverance and redemption

“It’s like, every time they bring me back, a part of me gets left behind,” Jay explains to their partner, who is not having any of it when Jay admits that they’re considering signing a Do Not Resuscitate order, or a DNR, which would mean an end not only to their struggle with illness, but to everything — their life, their relationships.

Emily Berry, as Jay’s concerned partner, Leigh, exudes passion, frustration and deep love, performing such memorable lines as: “You want to un-alive yourself!”

Bronchick and Berry have great chemistry onstage, giving their relationship the depth of a long-term and lived-in romance — a stark contrast to the adorable meet-cute moment they relive in Jay’s dreams when, once again, they collapse and fall unconscious, without having signed the DNR, but having made their wishes clear to everyone around them.

Eddie Webster is fantastic as Rabbi Aaron Edelstein, who takes a particular interest in Jay’s case, offering counsel to them as they weigh the heaviest decision of their lives.

Amber Marie Martinez also shines in her role as Dr. Martinez, who treats and counsels Jay throughout this difficult time.