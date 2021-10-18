This year's State Fair of Virginia drew 215,000 visitors; Richmond Folk Festival saw 150,000

Lin Tyler feeds the duck at the poultry exhibit at the State Fair of Virginia on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.
People walked through the State Fair of Virginia at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Saturday. The 10-day fair typically draws 250,000 visitors. Organizers expect a lower turnout this year due to COVID-19 but declined to share numbers for opening weekend.
A crowd of people watched the racing pigs at the State Fair of Virginia at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Saturday.
Looks like people in Central Virginia are ready to attend large scale outdoor events again. Two big fall events in the Richmond area -- the State Fair of Virginia and the Richmond Folk Festival -- both saw attendance numbers close to what they normally drew pre-pandemic.
For the State Fair of Virginia, which was held Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, organizers said ticket sale records indicate a total attendance of 215,000.
Pre-pandemic, attendance to State Fair typically drew 250,000 over the 10-day festival.
“During the fair our focus was on providing a safe and enjoyable experience,” Marlene Jolliffe, executive director of the State Fair of Virginia, said in a statement. “Upon review afterward, the attendance figures indicate Virginians were more than ready to do something fun and familiar with family and friends. We are delighted that we could welcome them back to the State Fair.”
The fair was cancelled in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time since World War II. Before that, it was canceled in 1918 due to the Spanish flu.
Overall, Jolliffe said, the fair operated smoothly. “I believe the steps taken to help fairgoers maintain social distance were appreciated, and the fair’s 10-day run was blessed with absolutely beautiful weather,” she said.
The Richmond Folk Festival, which was held Oct. 8-10, saw roughly 150,000 in attendance. Typical attendance to the festival, pre-pandemic, ran 150,000 to 200,000.
"We’re so grateful to the Richmond community for their support. Our incredible sponsors stood by us and enabled us to keep the same level of excellence in our performances," Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond, said via email. "The hundreds of volunteers who give of their time continue to be the real heroes who keep the festival running, no matter what. And we will always be amazed by the generosity of our audiences, who dig deep year after year and with their contributions help keep this festival free for everyone."
Last year, the Richmond Folk Festival was held virtually due to the pandemic.
This year, the Bucket Brigade drew around $90,000 in donations. The Bucket Brigade helps keep the festival free to attendees. Donations are still being accepted at www.richmondfolkfestival.org.
