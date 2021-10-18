This year's State Fair of Virginia drew 215,000 visitors

Fairgoers turned out in force at the State Fair of Virginia this year.

Organizers said ticket sale records indicate a total attendance of 215,000.

That’s pretty close to pre-pandemic attendance numbers, which were typically around 250,000 for the 10-day festival.

“During the fair our focus was on providing a safe and enjoyable experience,” Marlene Jolliffe, executive director, said in a statement. “Upon review afterward, the attendance figures indicate Virginians were more than ready to do something fun and familiar with family and friends. We are delighted that we could welcome them back to the State Fair.”

This year’s fair was held Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since World War II. Before that, it was canceled in 1918 due to the Spanish flu.

Overall, Jolliffe said that the fair operated smoothly. “I believe the steps taken to help fairgoers maintain social distance were appreciated, and the fair’s 10-day run was blessed with absolutely beautiful weather,” she said.