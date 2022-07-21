Top five weekend event: Norah Jones, Aaron Lewis, Safe Space Market and Food Truck Rally

Another weekend with great music and events! “Come away with” Norah Jones, jam out with country artist Aaron Lewis, and check out the Safe Space Market and Food Truck Rally.

Norah Jones

Friday

Early 2000s pop sensation Norah Jones is coming to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. Best known for her record “Come Away With Me,” Jones has won nine Grammys and sold 50 million albums. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert starts at 7:30. 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $42.50-$102.50. www.vaculive.com

‘The Addams Family’ at Dogwood Dell

Friday-Sunday

Find out who Wednesday Addams has been secretly dating and what it’s like to be in her family through the iconic and funny musical “The Addams Family.” Shows start at 8:30 p.m. at Dogwood Dell amphitheater, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Admission is free. www.rva.gov/parks-recreation/cultural-arts

Aaron Lewis Friday

Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis will take the stage at After Hours Concerts at River City Sportsplex. 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian. $31-$99. www.afterhours concertseries.com

Safe Space Market and Food Rally

Sunday

Safe Space Market RVA’s pop-up returns followed by a Food Truck Rally in support of the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project. Local Black, LGBTQ+, neurodiversity and other underrepresented vendors will sell items from noon to 4 p.m. The Food Truck Rally will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Admission is free; pay as you go. https://safespacerva.square.site/

4th Friday art show opening reception Friday

Art Works is hosting an opening reception for its “Southern Summers” exhibit, which features artworks from Emily Baker, Glenda Creamer and the Chester Artists Association. Art lovers can check out their work while enjoying light refreshments and live music. 6-8 p.m. at 320 Hull St. Admission is free. https://artworksrva.com/blog/events/4th-friday-art-shows-july-2022 — Katherine Lutge