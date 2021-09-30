Top five weekend events: 2nd Street Fest, Festival of the Grape & Veg Fest

This weekend marks the return of several popular Richmond-area festivals, such as “Two Street,” Richmond VegFest and Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape, all of which took last year off due to COVID-19.
Nate Bargatze
Friday
The comedian known for his Netflix specials, “The Tennessee Kid” and “The Greatest Average American,” as well as his podcast, “Nateland,” performs two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Tickets: $41.75-$161.75 Etix.com or (800) 514-3849
2nd Street Festival
Saturday and Sunday
The 2nd Street Festival returns to celebrate the history and culture of historic Jackson Ward with music on three stages, food, an antique car show and more. More than 20 performers will entertain, including jazz, funk and R&B from Richmond’s Plunky & Oneness, jazz from Nathan Mitchell and reggae from Mighty Joshua, as well as a Prince tribute. Organizers are asking that attendees wear a mask; COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged. 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The festival typically draws 40,000 visitors over two days to an eight-block area along North Second Street between East Broad and East Jackson streets. Free entry; pay as you go. VentureRichmond.com
Richmond VegFest Saturday
It’s time to get veggie with it at Richmond VegFest, where you can try lots of different vegetarian and vegan fare, such as yakisoba, an Asian- inspired noodle dish, and spicy kale salad from Puzzle Pieces Dining, chick’n drummies with sides from NuVegan, or fried oyster mushrooms from Miss Hi Naturals. Most dishes run $5, with some smaller plates available at $2 or $3. There will also be goodies from Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets, winner of the Food Network’s “Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones,” and others. With entertainment from Jonathan the Juggler, a cooking demo and an eating contest. Noon to 6 p.m. at Byrd Park, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free entry; pay as you go. VeggieFest.org
Powhatan Festival of the Grape
Saturday
Whether you like red, white, rosé or sparkling, you can sample from 28 Virginia wineries at the Powhatan Festival of the Grape. Participating wineries include AmRhein Wine Cellars from the Blue Ridge Mountains, Rebec Vineyards from Amherst, and Goochland County’s Elk Island Winery, just to name a few. Plus craft brewers and distillers, music from party band En’Novation, 100 craft vendors and food trucks. $20-$25. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Village, 3860 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. PowhatanWineFestival.com
Music in the Park
Sunday
The free concert series in Forest Hill Park wraps up its season with a performance from the Tin Can Fish Band, a Richmond favorite that performs original songs, pop classics and Americana. Picnic blankets and chairs are welcome. 4 p.m. at Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave. Facebook.com/MITPConcertSeries ForestHillParkRVA
— Colleen Curran