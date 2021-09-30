Top five weekend events: 2nd Street Fest, Festival of the Grape & Veg Fest

It’s time to get veggie with it at Richmond VegFest, where you can try lots of different vegetarian and vegan fare, such as yakisoba, an Asian- inspired noodle dish, and spicy kale salad from Puzzle Pieces Dining, chick’n drummies with sides from NuVegan, or fried oyster mushrooms from Miss Hi Naturals. Most dishes run $5, with some smaller plates available at $2 or $3. There will also be goodies from Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets, winner of the Food Network’s “Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones,” and others. With entertainment from Jonathan the Juggler, a cooking demo and an eating contest. Noon to 6 p.m. at Byrd Park, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free entry; pay as you go. VeggieFest.org